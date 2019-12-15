Mainstream media stopped talking about the Steele Dossier. Here’s why.

When then-candidate Donald Trump first started talking about the “fake news” media, I’ll admit I was skeptical. I knew mainstream media has been left-leaning for at least a couple of decades, but I never considered the possibility they would extend their bias into full-blown lies and propaganda. Unfortunately, I was absolutely incorrect. Even before he was the President of the United States and the subject of every attack possible from the media, he knew the reality (or lack of reality) the fake news media represented.

The Steele Dossier has been discredited numerous times over the last three years with the culmination of the debunking coming at the hands of Inspector General Michael Horowitz and the report on his investigation into how the FBI handled their Russia investigation 2016 and early 2017. In the report, the IG dropped the bombshell that not only was the dossier used as the basis for their FISA warrants, but they were aware it was inaccurate when they were using it. They even checked in with the subsources who contributed much of the information and they acknowledged there was nothing of substance. Yet, the FBI pretended like it was fully corroborated and the anti-Trump media echoed the same lies for three years.

That is, they echoed the lies until now. Suddenly, mentions of the dossier have disappeared from mainstream media reports. They’re pretending like it doesn’t exist and never existed in their Orwellian spin on the truth. Thankfully, we have videos like the one above that clearly demonstrates in just over two minutes how deranged the media has been in defending this ridiculous dossier.

Much of this can be blamed on their unwillingness to accept the possibility that they were lied to about how bad President Trump really is. They were told to hate him and to participate in bringing him down, and they bought into that notion because it matched their progressive worldview. But it’s the duty of journalists to seek the truth first even if that truth doesn’t match the narrative they’ve been putting out. Journalists have an extremely high degree of influence on our world. They need to get the stories right.4

“The FBI would not have just taken a dossier to the FISA court and used that as their predicate for their surveillance. They had to corroborate it themselves. That’s how they operate.” – Alisyn Camerota, New Day CNN

One of our missions as a news outlet is to always provide the truth, even if it’s ugly. We are clearly a conservative-focused outlet and we do not claim to be unbiased, but there’s a difference between expressing bias openly and pretending to be purely factual. We hold to the truth above all other considerations. We rely on our readers to participate by contributing to our crowdfunded site. Without your help, we are a quiet voice in a very loud media room. Thankfully, patriots continue to step up and we’re grateful for that.

Democrats in office have an incentive to hate President Trump and Democratic voters can root against him, but journalists have no excuse for their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They’re supposed to seek the truth even if it displeases them.

