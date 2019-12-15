Oracle pulls conference from San Francisco, citing the usual ‘crap’

For nearly two decades, Oracle’s OpenWorld conference has been held in San Francisco. It made sense; their corporate headquarters is in nearby Redwood City and Silicon Valley seems to be the right place to have a massive tech conference. But they’ve decided to move the event to Las Vegas for 2020 and the foreseeable future, citing the usual “crap” that is often associated with the modern day version of the city by the bay.

After decades of far-left progressive leadership in city government combined with far-left Democrats controlling state policies, San Francisco has become synonymous with two things: high costs and filthy conditions, including human feces throughout the city’s streets. Rampant homelessness and laws that tie law enforcement’s hands have produced the latter, and attendees to previous OpenWorld conferences voiced their concerns.

Poop-Covered Streets Cost San Francisco $192 Mil After Tech Giant Moves Event “Oracle stated that their attendee feedback was that San Francisco hotel rates are too high,” a San Francisco Travel Association statement acquired by CNBC said. Although high hotel prices are sure to scare away some attendees, the horrific state of San Francisco’s streets also appeared to make an impression. “Poor street conditions was another reason why they made this difficult decision,” the email explained. Nothing is further from the crisp and clean image of a tech company than crumbling streets overflowing with human waste, intravenous needles, medieval diseases and rampant crime. The state of San Francisco’s roads and walkways has been well-documented, and now their abysmal reputation is costing the city some serious dough.

The loss of $64 million in local business revenue couldn’t have come at a worse time as the city continues to struggle in the wake of Governor Gavin Newsom‘s stint as San Francisco mayor. Meanwhile, residents and tourists have been voicing their concerns that the city just isn’t what it used to be.

“They feel their safety is as risk because they are seeing so many people with issues,” said Kevin Carroll of the San Francisco Hotel Council.

Costs, also cited as a reason for the move, had been skyrocketing for visitors during previous events which had occurred during the “October Crush.” The average cost of hotel room was $264 per night in October, which in previous years inundated the city with OpenWorld and Salesforce’s Dreamworld conference. The latter was moved to November two years ago as a result. With OpenWorld changing venues, October in 2020 isn’t going to the financial boon it has been in the past for the city.

When a city suffers through progressive policies for an extended period of time like San Francisco, they invariably become unsustainable. Yet, city voters continue to elect Democrats. They have nobody to blame but themselves.

