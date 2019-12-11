Democrats
63% of Democrats think Obama was a better president than Washington
Democrats laughed long and loud when a recent survey showed 53% or Republicans think President Trump is better than President Lincoln was. They were claiming to literally be rolling on the floor laughing their tails off when they learned about this statistic. Will they laugh just as hard when they learn 63% of Democrats believe President Barack Obama was better than the father of our nation, President George Washington?
Democrats Think Barack Obama Better Than George Washington
Republican voters got raked over the coals over a recent Economist/YouGov poll showing a slim majority (53 percent) believe Trump to be a better president than Abraham Lincoln. Well, today, we have a poll showing that a whopping 63 percent of Democrats believe that Barack Obama was a better president than George Washington.
According to Patrick Murray, the director of the poll, there could be a number of factors at work in polls like this. “Democrats may be more likely than Republicans to be influenced by recency bias, valuing what they are familiar with over historical opinion.” Hence the reason why millennials think Obama was the bee’s knees, and why Obama’s placement in recent rankings of presidents is so inflated.
Here’s the sad part. Those who made fun of Republicans for their bias will draw charts and present data they believe demonstrates President Obama was better than President Washington. After all, Washington didn’t win a Nobel Peace Prize, did he? Washington didn’t get gay marriage through his Supreme Court, did he? Washington didn’t get Osama bin Laden, did he? The left will unhinge itself further from reality over this, if such things are possible.
It’s popular on social media for Democrats to make fun of “Cult 45.” Here’s the problem. The only person who has a more cult-like following on the left than Obama is Greta Thunberg. At least President Trump’s cult still holds him at the top.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
