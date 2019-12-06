Ruth Bader Ginsburg blocks House Democrats from obtaining the President’s tax records

The left’s favorite Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dealt House Democrats a stunning blow in their efforts to obtain President Trump’s tax records. The 86-year-old Clinton appointee issued an administrative temporary stay for one week against the order by the 2nd Circuit Appeals Court for President Trump to hand over his financial records from House Democrats to Deutsche Bank and Capital One. They have until December 11 to respond.

BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has agreed to an administrative temporary stay blocking House Democrats from obtaining the president's tax records. https://t.co/DStuis1Zoe pic.twitter.com/64z2Klhx6d — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) December 6, 2019

“Upon consideration of the application of counsel for the applicants, it is ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, case No. 19-1540, issued December 3, 2019, is hereby recalled and stayed until 5 p.m. on December 13, 2019. It is further ordered that a response be filed on or before December 11, 2019, by 11 a.m.”

The two subpoenas from the House have been sailing through the courts. Ginsburg, who is the Supreme Court Justice tasked with overseeing the 2nd Circuit, is indicating the subpoenas are at the very least not properly argued. Now, Democrats have five days to change her mind.

The President’s lawyers have argued that congressional duties of oversight do not include delving into the past private affairs of a sitting President. Democrats are attempting to weaponize the President’s finances for political purposes, not in pursuit of information relevant to their oversight responsibilities.

This is a temporary victory for the President and may be indicative of the weakness of the Democrats’ case. Nevertheless, it’s vindicating that the order was issued by someone the left has elevated to saintly status.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.