2020 GOP Candidates
Adam Schiff’s opponent, Eric Early, calls Schiff a Russian asset
Los Angeles – Congressman Adam Schiff’s (D-28) challenger, California Republican Party endorsed Eric Early, issued the following statement regarding the on-going impeachment proceedings.
“No one has done more to support Putin’s effort to undermine America’s elections than my opponent, Adam Schiff,” Early said.
Fiona Hill, a former U.S. National Security Council official, testified during Schiff’s impeachment proceedings saying, “the Russian’s interests are frankly to delegitimize our entire Presidency.”
“The irony of this statement must not be overlooked,” Early said. “There is no single person in our country who has worked harder than Adam Schiff to delegitimize the Presidency of President Trump. Schiff, whether by accident or design, is a Russian asset. There can be no doubt, that Putin has cheered on Schiff’s two-year Russia Hoax and now Schiff’s pathetic impeachment effort. Schiff has followed Putin’s plan to a tee.”
