Culture and Religion

Woke: Compare Democrats’ upcoming all-white debate to the 2016 GOP debate

Published

7 mins ago

on

The woke Democratic Party currently has six white people qualified for this months debate

So much for the party of diversity. Thanks to the DNC’s “groundbreaking” debate rules that were supposed to enhance inclusivity, this month’s debate is on pace to exclude Julian Castro, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Cory Booker. In fact, the only person of color who qualified for the debate was Kamala Harris, and she dropped out yesterday.

Unless things change in a hurry, the next Democratic debate will feature six Caucasians standing alone on the stage. This is laughable, especially when we consider that three of the five participants in the February, 2016 GOP debate were people of color: Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Ben Carson. Only Donald Trump and John Kasich were Caucasian for that debate.

#DebateSoWhite trended briefly before the Twitter “algorithm” pulled it down. Nonetheless, we found some pretty poignant reactions from the left and hilarious ones from the right as the realization of the all-white debate lineup became clear.

Let’s face it. The Democratic Party’s history of racism never really died. They just learned how to use different methods to invoke their bigotry. The true party of diversity would be the GOP if more people would break away from the left’s lies.

