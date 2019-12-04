Woke: Compare Democrats’ upcoming all-white debate to the 2016 GOP debate

So much for the party of diversity. Thanks to the DNC’s “groundbreaking” debate rules that were supposed to enhance inclusivity, this month’s debate is on pace to exclude Julian Castro, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Cory Booker. In fact, the only person of color who qualified for the debate was Kamala Harris, and she dropped out yesterday.

Unless things change in a hurry, the next Democratic debate will feature six Caucasians standing alone on the stage. This is laughable, especially when we consider that three of the five participants in the February, 2016 GOP debate were people of color: Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Ben Carson. Only Donald Trump and John Kasich were Caucasian for that debate.

#DebateSoWhite trended briefly before the Twitter “algorithm” pulled it down. Nonetheless, we found some pretty poignant reactions from the left and hilarious ones from the right as the realization of the all-white debate lineup became clear.

Very fitting that Kamala would drop out and the myriad of rich white dudes whose names people can’t even remember are staying in — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 3, 2019

You forgot about Pocahontas. https://t.co/V3TlbSnBNp — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 3, 2019

With Kamala Harris dropping out, this is a quick preview of the next Democratic debate: pic.twitter.com/MI3tSsmgCB — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 4, 2019

Kamala Harris officially ended her campaign today, which means that all of the candidates who currently qualify for the December Democratic debate are white (Sanders, Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer). White supremacy is not just a Fox News problem, folks. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 3, 2019

February, 2016 Republican debate had three of five candidates on stage who were people of color. December, 2019 Democratic debate will have zero out of six. Is this the white privilege I keep hearing about? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 4, 2019

What is "White Christmas"? — meteorological lingo describing snow on the ground Christmas morning — 1942 song by Irving Berlin; version sung by Bing Crosby is world's all-time best selling single — 1954 musical featuring above song — theme of December Democratic debate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 4, 2019

Gotta laugh when Democrats' identity politics comes back to bite them… with Kamala out, only white people will be on the next Democrat debate stage. 🤣 Bernie, Biden, Warren, Klobuchar, Steyer, Buttigieg. Yang, Gabbard, Booker, Castro haven't qualified. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 3, 2019

No matter your candidate, you have to recognize that going from the most diverse field ever in January to a potentially all-white debate stage in December is catastrophic. The implicit racism and sexism of "electability" is deeply damaging to democracy. — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) December 3, 2019

BIG TROUBLE FOR DEMS: With Kamala now out, December debate will be 100% white faces. Quick – somebody call Ralph Northam! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 4, 2019

Harris dropping out leaves the Democrats with an all-white debate stage for December — Biden, Sanders, Warren, Steyer, Buttigieg, Klobuchar The Democratic Party has created a process with includes Steyer but excludes Cory Booker. Congrats! — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 3, 2019

With @KamalaHarris out, the debate stage is now all white. @JulianCastro responds: “What we’re staring at is a DNC debate stage with no people of color on it. That does not reflect the diversity of our party or our country. We need to do better than that.” pic.twitter.com/W73Nw3WI14 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 3, 2019

Let’s face it. The Democratic Party’s history of racism never really died. They just learned how to use different methods to invoke their bigotry. The true party of diversity would be the GOP if more people would break away from the left’s lies.

