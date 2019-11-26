West Bank ‘day of rage’ demonstrates the hypocrisy of the Palestinian cause

IDF forces are on high alert as threats of “day of rage” protests against the Israeli government and people living in West Bank settlements spread.

The Palestinian leadership “is headed toward ending all signed agreements with Israel in wake of the continued crimes and violations against our people.”

This acceleration is being blamed on an announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stating the United States is reverting back to previous policies of acknowledging the legality of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinian groups in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip are unified in calls for an ongoing “day of rage” in which they plan to rally the people to protest “peacefully” for the remainder of this week. But in their calls, they rely on the world’s ignorance to one important fact: This is an escalation of preexisting and ongoing violent protests, not the spawning of something new in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement regarding American policy regarding the West Bank.

Violence is part of day-to-day affairs in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. This escalation does not represent a stalling of the peace process, as multiple Palestinian leaders claim, because they have neglected to acknowledge any peace processes prior to the announcement. They have outright rejected U.S. proposals for a Middle East peace plan long before learning a single detail about them. It’s pure hypocrisy to now blame the renewed United States’ policy for peace negotiations that were not happening in the first place.

Nevertheless, the international community, prompted by the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) Movement, will likely side with the Palestinians on this one as they do with nearly all actions perpetrated by or against the Palestinian people. They will invoke selective memory and use this as another reason to blame the U.S. and Israeli governments for problems that only persist based on the actions of the Palestinians.

The timing is a challenging one for Israel as they operate with an government that has been in a state of lame duck status since April, failing twice now to form a new government through elections. As the nation sees prospects of avoiding a third election in a year fading away, trouble at the Prime Minister’s office continues to brew. Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a parallel challenge to President Trump’s impeachment inquiry as the Israeli Prime Ministers has been issued charges against him for deception and breach of trust.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians are playing the victim card despite nothing fundamentally changing in their situation based solely on a United States’ policy.

IDF on high alert during Palestinian ‘day of rage’ against U.S., Israel Senior PLO official Ahmed Majdalani said that the protests will continue throughout the week to voice Palestinians’ “rejection and condemnation of the Israeli-American settlement enterprise that aims to eliminate the Palestinian cause.” Pompeo’s recent announcement concerning the settlements, he said, is completely unacceptable. “This is a battle for the existence of our people,” Majdalani was quoted by the Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa as saying. “Therefore, all the factions must actively engage in the mass protests.” Qais Abdel Karim, a senior official with the PLO’s Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), said that the Palestinian factions have unanimously agreed to launch mass protests this week to express anger over the US administration’s policies and decisions toward the Palestinians.

Claims that these protests will be peaceful are lies. Insinuations that there was a peace process happening that is now derailed as a result of American-Israeli actions is equally untruthful. Yet the world will continue letting Palestinians play as victims.

