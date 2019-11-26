Democrats
Alarm bells raised about Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy… by Michael Bloomberg
Is it ageism if you say you think you’re probably too old to take on a job? Is it politically incorrect to say if you ran for president you’d have to change all of your views and go on an apology tour? Is it telling that you brag about winning three elections in New York while acknowledging it’s probably too hard to duplicate on a national level? These are questions Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg needs to answer. Who asked them? Technically, Michael Bloomberg.
In a video interview resurfaced by The Daily Wire‘s Ryan Saavedra, Bloomberg appeared to be coming to grips with his previous decision not to run for president. It’s arguably one of his most compelling speeches as the billionaire laments some of the considerations he took into account when making the decision not to run. But something changed. He’s running. Will he address the concerns he had about himself now that he’s changed his mind since then? Probably not. In fact, he’ll probably pretend like this video doesn’t even exist.
But it does.
Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said in March of this year said that he was *too old* to run for president and that he would not be successful “unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called ‘an apology tour’” pic.twitter.com/ENu1DMSims
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 26, 2019
“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white, and apologized for the one piece of legislation — which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill, which if the liberals ever read it most of the things they like is in that bill, they would have loved that, they didn’t even bother to read it,” Bloomberg said. “Beto, or whatever his name is, he’s apologized for being born.”
As Bloomberg has now shifted into campaign mode and is in the process of buying the Democratic nomination, will he somehow now explain that he can do the job at age 79 that made President Reagan “gaga,” as he put it? Probably not.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
How to help the “moderate” Democrats in districts Trump won
Alan Bender’s federal court testimony claims Ilhan Omar is Qatar’s ‘crown jewel’ in DC: Report
Alarm bells raised about Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy… by Michael Bloomberg
West Bank ‘day of rage’ demonstrates the hypocrisy of the Palestinian cause
AOC’s inspiration failed as solar company fires all employees after they unionized
Alarm bells raised about Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy… by Michael Bloomberg
Angela Stanton-King: Democrats only give black people abortion access and welfare
State Department documents expose Biden-Ukraine corruption
Michael Bloomberg gushing over China should concern us all
Say it ain’t so Nancy: Was the impeachment inquisition all for nothing?
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Democrats3 days ago
Is Elizabeth Warren capable of telling the truth?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Kamala Harris acknowledges Democrats only care about African-Americans around election time
-
Immigration2 days ago
CBP video warns migrants: ‘You will not be allowed to stay’
-
Democrats1 day ago
As Michael Bloomberg begins literally buying the nomination, how will Democrats react?
-
Democrats3 days ago
Elizabeth Warren needs to go back to law school
-
Entertainment and Sports3 days ago
Harvard-Yale game delayed as Climate Justice Warriors bring shame to their movement
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Baby Christians need protection from Joel Osteen
-
Democrats1 day ago
Michael Bloomberg gushing over China should concern us all