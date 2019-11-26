Alarm bells raised about Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy… by Michael Bloomberg

Is it ageism if you say you think you’re probably too old to take on a job? Is it politically incorrect to say if you ran for president you’d have to change all of your views and go on an apology tour? Is it telling that you brag about winning three elections in New York while acknowledging it’s probably too hard to duplicate on a national level? These are questions Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg needs to answer. Who asked them? Technically, Michael Bloomberg.

In a video interview resurfaced by The Daily Wire‘s Ryan Saavedra, Bloomberg appeared to be coming to grips with his previous decision not to run for president. It’s arguably one of his most compelling speeches as the billionaire laments some of the considerations he took into account when making the decision not to run. But something changed. He’s running. Will he address the concerns he had about himself now that he’s changed his mind since then? Probably not. In fact, he’ll probably pretend like this video doesn’t even exist.

But it does.

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said in March of this year said that he was *too old* to run for president and that he would not be successful “unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called ‘an apology tour’” pic.twitter.com/ENu1DMSims — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 26, 2019

“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white, and apologized for the one piece of legislation — which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill, which if the liberals ever read it most of the things they like is in that bill, they would have loved that, they didn’t even bother to read it,” Bloomberg said. “Beto, or whatever his name is, he’s apologized for being born.”

As Bloomberg has now shifted into campaign mode and is in the process of buying the Democratic nomination, will he somehow now explain that he can do the job at age 79 that made President Reagan “gaga,” as he put it? Probably not.

