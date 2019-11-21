Debate gaffe by Joe Biden should terrify the Democratic Establishment

Democrats see the writing on the wall, at least the ones who are paying attention. Fortunately for Republicans, there are plenty of Democrats who aren’t paying attention which is why former Vice President Joe Biden is still a frontrunner for the nomination. I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s the favorite at this point, but he has a good chance of coming out on top based almost solely on a field that draws no confidence from the Democratic Establishment.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are too radical for them. Pete Buttigieg is having trouble getting support from African-Americans. Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, and the rest of the field aren’t polling close enough to the frontrunners to make a serious push without a miracle pushing them along. So for now, Biden is the Establishment’s best hope even if he has had no hope at all of winning the general election.

It’s more than just the gaffes, though they keep coming with just about every opportunity Biden has to open his mouth. Last night’s gaffe was a big one as he claimed the only African-American woman to be elected to the United States Senate supported him. Harris has on the stage with him when he said it.

BIDEN: I have more people supporting me in the black community … the only bla..African-American woman that’s ever been elected to the United States Senate. BOOKER/HARRIS: That’s not true. HARRIS: No, the other one is here ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/TupFgrxvLg — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 21, 2019

How he reacted to the gaffe and the laughter that erupted in the auditorium was even more telling. He’s on angry autopilot now. His mind has slowed. It’s actually quite sad to see his cognitive abilities slipping away before our eyes. And therein lies the biggest reason he cannot win the general election. He’s not going to fill people with confidence that he has what it takes to be Commander-in-Chief. Perhaps he did three years ago, but today he’s a shell of his former self.

Sure, he can keep campaigning, but he’s campaigning for nothing. Even if he wins the nomination, he cannot sustain for another year of this stress.

We can expect calls for Hillary Clinton or Michael Bloomberg to come in and save the Establishment soon. Last night’s performance was the last straw for powerbrokers who were still holding out hope Joe Biden is their guy.

