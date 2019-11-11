With Peter King retiring, can we get a conservative to fill his seat?

Representative Peter King was an untouchable. He’s one of the many incumbents who has been in his office for so long – 28 years – that he could not spend a minute campaigning and still win reelection by a landslide. But at 75, King has decided he’s done with Congressional life. This morning, he announced he will not be seeking reelection next year.

Rep. Peter King, R-NY, will not seek re-election in 2020 “This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren,” he said. “My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking.” The 75-year-old congressman said his decades in Congress have been “an extraordinary experience.” He currently serves as a member of the Homeland Security Committee, which he served as chair from 2005-2006 and again from 2011-2012, is a ranking member of the sub-committee on Emergency Preparedness, and also serves on the Financial Services Committee.

Many Republicans like him because he’s been a strong supporter of President Trump since the 2016 election. But his voting record shows he’s one of the top “RINOs” (Republican In Name Only) on Capitol Hill, siding more often with the progressive side on votes than with conservatives. He has a Conservative Review Liberty Score of 24%, meaning three out of four times he votes against conservative values.

Now that the seat is opening up, can we get a real conservative to come in and fill his shoes? Frankly, I’ve never researched his district because he was never a valid opponent to run a primary candidate against, but his retirement means it’s now open season for Republicans vying for his seat. We do not need someone like him to take it over. We need a Constitutional conservative who can join the House Freedom Caucus to push back against Democrats as well as RINOs.

We’re desperately open to suggestions. Who is available and eligible to run for the vacated seat? While New York in general is considered to be left-leaning as a state, the district King represents is staunchly red. It represents an opportunity to pull away from the mushy middle with a true defender of our Constitution and the American way of life.

With King making room, it’s important to fill the seat with someone not in his mold. We need someone who will not only support the President but who will promote a conservative legislative agenda, something America needs desperately right now.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.