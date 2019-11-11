Democrats
Liberal Alan Dershowitz: Leftist actions on impeachment are very frightening to any civil libertarian
The impeachment morass once again helps differentiate true liberals from the authoritarian socialist left.
Liberal Alan Dershowitz was a recent guest on a recent ‘Cats roundtable’ outlining what has taken place in Washington with the ‘impeachment’ morass. The Daily Wire reported on the interview in which he pointed out that things are becoming scary for civil libertarians.
They’re very frightening to any civil libertarian. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican; whether you come from New York or the middle of the country, you should be frightened by efforts to try to create crimes out of nothing.
…
It reminds me of Lavrentiy Beria, head of the KGB, said to Stalin, he said, “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.” Which he really meant, I’ll make up the crime.
Referring to the head of the ‘Chekists’ of the NKVD the predecessor of the KGB, the state security apparatus of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Once again confirming that true liberals belong on the pro-liberty side of the political spectrum.
That kind of statement is very confusing to those who incorrectly conflate those of the authoritarian socialist left with true liberals. However, it makes perfect sense to those apprised of the rational political spectrum model that places true liberals on the pro-liberty right side of that model.
This is further confirmed in the context of the Oxford English Dictionary definition in part defines a liberal as:
1.1 Favourable to or respectful of individual rights and freedoms.
1.2 (in a political context) favouring individual liberty, free trade, and moderate political and social reform.
Esteemed conservative commentator and educator Dennis Prager often differentiates leftist from liberal; recent events have highlighted this difference. While they purport to be liberal, the impeachment morass only confirms the socialist left is authoritarian. They only have one goal and that is control over everyone else, the antithesis of liberty and being liberal.
The Bottom-line.
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was clearly on the far-left side of the rational political spectrum model. The left is also clearly in this realm where control is favored over freedom. The left has no use for due process, the right of self-defense, freedom of speech and a host of other rights.
These days it is quite difficult to cut through the confusion over who is truly liberal and supportive of liberty. Many groups take on this mantle, exploiting certain phrases or labels, that are contradicted by their actions. The actions of the nation’s socialist left with the impeachment morass are a prime example, with the words of a true liberal making the point.
