Democrats
Why Bernie Sanders is better positioned to win the nomination than Elizabeth Warren
Nominations are secured in one of two ways: by courting the passionate base within a party and by getting the support of the Establishment power brokers. Passionate support drove Donald Trump to a victory in the 2016 GOP primary while the Democratic Establishment handed the nomination to Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney and John McCain rode their GOP Establishment influence to their nominations while Barack Obama took passion and parlayed it into Establishment support early on.
The 2020 Democratic nomination race is shaping up to have two passion candidates – Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – versus two Establishment candidates – Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. But Buttigeig is simply a fill-in, He doesn’t have much Establishment support yet, but he’s the alternative in case Biden can’t hold his place. Then, there’s Michael Bloomberg who could upend the whole Establishment battle plan. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the “moderate” lane.
As for the radical lane, the challengers are set. It’s Sanders or Warren, period. Between the two, Warren seems to have a polling advantage, but if we dig deeper into the polls we’ll see Bernie is actually much better positioned to carry the radicals’ mantle and possibly the nomination itself.
Recent Iowa and New Hampshire polls show Warren with the advantage. However, there’s an important result from the polls, particularly New Hampshire, that should get Warren’s camp worried. She is ahead of Sanders in New Hampshire by two points and trails frontrunner Biden by four points. But when we look at the passion behind this support, we see 57% of Sanders’s supporters say their mind is made up about it. Meanwhile, Warren’s “dead set” crowd comes in at a measly 29%, 15 points below even no-passion Biden.
As for pure excitement, 44% of Sanders’s supporters say they’re “extremely excited to turn out for him on Election Day.” Compare that to Warren’s excitement level and it’s no contest. His percentage more than double’s Warren’s 21% excited supporter numbers.
Elizabeth Warren may have more raw support now, but passion is contagious and the polls show passion is clearly in Bernie Sanders’s corner. This bodes ill for a candidate whose own party is distancing itself from her healthcare plan.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Why Bernie Sanders is better positioned to win the nomination than Elizabeth Warren
Hong Kong in 2019 is the United States in 2021 if we do not stop the Marxists
Star Trek: Shadow Prime Book I
With Peter King retiring, can we get a conservative to fill his seat?
CNN covers up the cover-up by ABC News of Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser
We cannot thank veterans enough for their service
Graphic videos: Hong Kong protester shot by police, counter-protester set on fire as violence escalates
Andrew Wilkow shows how Pete Buttigieg’s healthcare plan is no safer than Elizabeth Warren’s
Tinslee Lewis update: Judge orders postponement of withdrawal of care until November 22
Liz Wheeler and Josh Hammer on the Hunter Biden FOIA bombshell
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Trending
-
Conspiracy Theory24 hours ago
Tillerson, Kelly are only the tip of the cabal as Nikki Haley reveals nefarious plans
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Nothing says ‘cult’ quite like a 10-story mural of Greta Thunberg in San Francisco
-
Education2 days ago
Trigger Warning: ‘No Safe Spaces’ by Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla tells the truth about campus ‘free’ speech
-
Democrats1 day ago
Support for impeachment is already falling: Poll
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Archaeological discovery in Shiloh matches perfectly with the Bible
-
Democrats3 days ago
Democrats think climate change is a winning issue. Let’s not tell them otherwise.
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Save Tinslee Lewis: 9-month old to be pulled off life support TODAY at Cook Children’s Fort Worth
-
Democrats1 day ago
The real sham: Adam Schiff won’t allow three most important witnesses, including himself