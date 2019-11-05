Culture and Religion
Kentucky is one of the most pro-life states in the nation. Andy Beshear is militantly pro-abortion.
I’ll keep this very short and unfortunately not very sweet. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear isn’t just pro-choice. He’s militantly pro-abortion, He has fought for abortion “rights” while opposing any and all protections intended to defend the rights of preborn babies. This, above all other reasons, is why Kentucky voters should support Matt Bevin.
Kentucky is second only to West Virginia as the most anti-abortion state in the union. Yet polls are showing the two candidates neck-and-neck going into today’s contest. This is brought about by a combination of Bevin’s unpopularity and the media’s attempts to smear him. One can easily come to the conclusion that the two are tied together at the hip. The left has tried to make this election about education because of Bevin’s battles with the powerful teachers’ unions, but are Kentuckians ready to abandon the fight for life because of mainstream media propaganda?
Today, Kentucky must decide whether a preborn baby’s rights are more important than the false narrative spread by the media and the all-powerful teachers’ unions. Matt Bevin is pro-life. Andy Beshear will usher in an era of death in Kentucky.
