Opinions
Chuck Schumer was for Donald Trump before he was against him
The best and worst part about the internet is using it as a window to the past. It’s the best because it allows us to hold people accountable for their previous actions, words, and beliefs, such as the case of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s old perspectives on President Trump. It’s the worst because some of the things we wish we didn’t say or do are locked perpetually for all to see, such as the case of Schumer’s old perspectives on President Trump.
Chuck Schumer was for Donald Trump before he was against him pic.twitter.com/b2IFXBTUDj
— Yvonne Burton (@_YvonneBurton) November 3, 2019
It’s no secret that the Senator and the former resident of his state have been friendly in the past. It’s definitely no secret they’re working against each other now. The only difference between now and then is President Trump achieved what Schumer believed he would while Schumer failed to live up to his own promising career goals. Yes, he’s Senate Minority Leader, but only by default as a result of his continued presence in the upper chamber. He hasn’t actually accomplished anything other than win a lot of elections.
Watching Chuck Schumer shower Donald Trump with praises for a promising future is funny compared to how he treats him today. The scorn he and the Democrats feel towards the President is palpable. And embarrassing.
