Democrats
Wendy Ullman’s perspective on miscarriage exemplifies why Democrats shouldn’t have power
“An early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin.”
These words, spoken by Pennsylvania state legislator Wendy Ullman, represent the thoughts and feelings of an alarming number of progressives in America today. They may not utter those words out of fear of being labeled “insensitive,” but talking to hundreds of people with similar perspectives over the years has led me to the conclusion that to justify abortion, this is exactly how many progressives feel.
Pennsylvania Family Institute Video: PA State Rep Wendy Ullman claims a miscarriage is “just a mess on a napkin”
In one of the most insensitive comments ever uttered by a Pennsylvania State legislator, Representative Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) complained about a bill dealing with a healthcare facility’s handling of miscarried or aborted babies, calling it a fuss over what she called “a mess on a napkin.”
Ullman’s callous comments came during a House Health Committee meeting on House Bill 1890, which would require healthcare facilities to either bury or cremate unborn children who have died from an abortion or miscarriage. This bill is similar to one passed in the state of Indiana that was recently upheld as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“A miscarriage, no matter how early, does not result in a ‘mess on a napkin’ but the loss of a child,” commented Tom Shaheen, Vice President for Policy for Pennsylvania Family Institute. “Each human life deserves respect, even when lost at an early stage in development.”
As someone whose best friend nearly died at the hospital after going through an early miscarriage less than two years ago, I can say from experience I saw much more than a napkin’s worth of blood. But that’s not even the point. Many miscarriages do result in limited blood and tissue loss as the preborn child in early stages of development leave his or her mother’s body. That doesn’t take away from reality of what had just died. It was a person and the push for burial or cremation is as righteous as asking for the same treatment for the body of an adult who had just died.
Much controversy will come from Ullman’s callous words, but the sentiment of disregard is that most troubling aspect. Some will linger on the insensitivity of her remarks. I’m more concerned about the base ideology driving her to say it.
(Thank you for the tip, Chris.)
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Clay Aiken makes a fool of himself during Politicon debate meltdown
Jayne Jay spoofs Greta Thunberg worshiping at the altar of Soros
Wendy Ullman’s perspective on miscarriage exemplifies why Democrats shouldn’t have power
Why BoJack Horseman season 6 sucks
Mainstream media goes radio-silent on alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella
Clay Aiken makes a fool of himself during Politicon debate meltdown
Jayne Jay spoofs Greta Thunberg worshiping at the altar of Soros
Wendy Ullman’s perspective on miscarriage exemplifies why Democrats shouldn’t have power
Everything you need to know about the impeachment inquiry on four chalkboards and one Glenn Beck
Thomas Massie: The impeachment process is a pig and the resolution is its lipstick
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
If Eric Ciaramella really is the whistleblower, the whole impeachment narrative is decimated
-
Democrats2 days ago
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
-
Conspiracy Theory20 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the impeachment inquiry on four chalkboards and one Glenn Beck
-
2020 GOP Candidates3 days ago
Elissa Slotkin is vulnerable in MI-8, and Republican Mike Detmer wants a shot at her seat
-
Democrats3 days ago
Doug Collins, Devin Nunes become de facto defense attorneys in President Trump’s impeachment
-
Media2 days ago
‘Hate speech’ laws: Just another form of mind control
-
Democrats2 days ago
Democrats weaponized the righteous resolution against the Armenian Genocide for Kabuki Theater
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive