Wendy Ullman’s perspective on miscarriage exemplifies why Democrats shouldn’t have power

“An early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin.”

These words, spoken by Pennsylvania state legislator Wendy Ullman, represent the thoughts and feelings of an alarming number of progressives in America today. They may not utter those words out of fear of being labeled “insensitive,” but talking to hundreds of people with similar perspectives over the years has led me to the conclusion that to justify abortion, this is exactly how many progressives feel.

Pennsylvania Family Institute Video: PA State Rep Wendy Ullman claims a miscarriage is “just a mess on a napkin” In one of the most insensitive comments ever uttered by a Pennsylvania State legislator, Representative Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) complained about a bill dealing with a healthcare facility’s handling of miscarried or aborted babies, calling it a fuss over what she called “a mess on a napkin.” Ullman’s callous comments came during a House Health Committee meeting on House Bill 1890, which would require healthcare facilities to either bury or cremate unborn children who have died from an abortion or miscarriage. This bill is similar to one passed in the state of Indiana that was recently upheld as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. “A miscarriage, no matter how early, does not result in a ‘mess on a napkin’ but the loss of a child,” commented Tom Shaheen, Vice President for Policy for Pennsylvania Family Institute. “Each human life deserves respect, even when lost at an early stage in development.”

As someone whose best friend nearly died at the hospital after going through an early miscarriage less than two years ago, I can say from experience I saw much more than a napkin’s worth of blood. But that’s not even the point. Many miscarriages do result in limited blood and tissue loss as the preborn child in early stages of development leave his or her mother’s body. That doesn’t take away from reality of what had just died. It was a person and the push for burial or cremation is as righteous as asking for the same treatment for the body of an adult who had just died.

Much controversy will come from Ullman’s callous words, but the sentiment of disregard is that most troubling aspect. Some will linger on the insensitivity of her remarks. I’m more concerned about the base ideology driving her to say it.

(Thank you for the tip, Chris.)

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.