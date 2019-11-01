Jayne Jay spoofs Greta Thunberg worshiping at the altar of Soros

Arguably the most famous high school student of the moment is Greta Thunberg, climate change activist and United Nations critic. But another high school student took the time to lampoon the progressive icon, making a video that is pretty spot-on.

Jayne Zirkle, known on YouTube as Jayne Jay, is just like most high school students in Washington DC with one major exception. She has fought indoctrination into the progressive ideology that vilifies President Trump and worships people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and George Soros. Her outspoken support for the President has even forced her to change schools after it became “untenable” to continue in DC public schools. It seems, though that her efforts helped her pick up a fan…

You did great. Terrific performance https://t.co/GYxeAZi8Xr — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 1, 2019

In this video, Jayne Jay nails Thunberg’s righteous indignation while spoofing the climate change guru’s United Nation’s speech. She also portrays her worshiping George Soros, and based upon Thunberg’s actions, she may not be wrong.

