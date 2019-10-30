Democrats
Thomas Massie: The impeachment process is a pig and the resolution is its lipstick
The House of Representatives will vote today on a resolution with guidelines for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Even if we dismiss the fact that this should have been done weeks ago if the Democrats were serious about impeachment, we can’t ignore the reality of this resolution: It’s nothing more than a pretense for Democrats to continue controlling the narrative and “selling” impeachment to the people in hopes it won’t damage them too badly in the 2020 elections.
Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) went on with One America News reporter Jennifer Franco to discuss the resolution and way Democrats have been handling the situation from the beginning. He sits on the House Intelligence Committee, giving him a rare view into what Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) is doing to keep the people in the dark, illuminating only what he deems to be beneficial to his case while disregarding due process for the President.
“They’ve taken a pig and tried to put lipstick on the pig,” Massie said. “The pig is this impeachment process and the lipstick is the resolution that we’re going to pass today.”
The only way for this impeachment process to be legitimate is if it’s handled in the open and if the President is allowed to have his own representation present to question as well as call witnesses. As of now, this is a one-party show. Even the resolution doesn’t offer much recourse as ranking members in Judiciary and Intelligence will only be able to do what is approved for them by Schiff and Jerry Nadler (D-NY).
Americans demand transparency from their government and House Democrats refuse to give it to us. Representative Thomas Massie is correct. This resolution doesn’t bring real transparency to the impeachment process. It’s a sham.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Thomas Massie: The impeachment process is a pig and the resolution is its lipstick
Will John Bolton support impeachment to spite President Trump?
If Eric Ciaramella really is the whistleblower, the whole impeachment narrative is decimated
The biggest reason to reject opinions that Ukrainian aid was tied to a Biden investigation
Why Twitter’s ban on political ads is a huge mistake
Thomas Massie: The impeachment process is a pig and the resolution is its lipstick
President Trump continues to tout One America News
John Stossel’s interview with Rand Paul was passive-aggressive
Pope Francis has no recourse with God for stolen Pachamama idols
Trump on Chicago’s gun laws: ‘That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it?’
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats7 hours ago
If Eric Ciaramella really is the whistleblower, the whole impeachment narrative is decimated
-
Democrats1 day ago
Jim Jordan makes four brief arguments that undermine the whole impeachment inquiry
-
2020 GOP Candidates3 days ago
George Papadopoulos considers running for Katie Hill’s vacated Congressional seat
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Impeachment vote is 100% about distracting from Spygate investigation
-
2020 GOP Candidates3 days ago
Washington’s creeping socialism: Gubernatorial candidate Anton Sakharov has seen Marxism first hand
-
Democrats3 days ago
Why Senate Democrats’ letter to William Barr is a con job on the American people
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Repairing our moral underpinnings: The real solution to societal violence
-
News3 days ago
Kayla Mueller’s mother: ‘Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump…’