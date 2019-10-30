Thomas Massie: The impeachment process is a pig and the resolution is its lipstick

The House of Representatives will vote today on a resolution with guidelines for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Even if we dismiss the fact that this should have been done weeks ago if the Democrats were serious about impeachment, we can’t ignore the reality of this resolution: It’s nothing more than a pretense for Democrats to continue controlling the narrative and “selling” impeachment to the people in hopes it won’t damage them too badly in the 2020 elections.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) went on with One America News reporter Jennifer Franco to discuss the resolution and way Democrats have been handling the situation from the beginning. He sits on the House Intelligence Committee, giving him a rare view into what Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) is doing to keep the people in the dark, illuminating only what he deems to be beneficial to his case while disregarding due process for the President.

“They’ve taken a pig and tried to put lipstick on the pig,” Massie said. “The pig is this impeachment process and the lipstick is the resolution that we’re going to pass today.”

The only way for this impeachment process to be legitimate is if it’s handled in the open and if the President is allowed to have his own representation present to question as well as call witnesses. As of now, this is a one-party show. Even the resolution doesn’t offer much recourse as ranking members in Judiciary and Intelligence will only be able to do what is approved for them by Schiff and Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Americans demand transparency from their government and House Democrats refuse to give it to us. Representative Thomas Massie is correct. This resolution doesn’t bring real transparency to the impeachment process. It’s a sham.

