Will John Bolton support impeachment to spite President Trump?

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has been requested to appear before the House Intelligence Committee next week. While it is unlikely he will comply with the request, his lawyer indicated he would appear if subpoenaed. This raises the obvious question of whether Bolton would give testimony supporting impeachment for the sake of spiting his former boss and current nemesis, President Trump.

Bolton’s exit from the administration was reportedly very ugly as his clashes with the President over Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, and other nations of interest in the Middle East escalated through to his final days serving. He has remained relatively quiet since exiting the White House but has seemed to be against the President in the few instances he has spoken in public. This could bode ill for the President as Bolton’s testimony will be held at the highest possible regard considering his position within the administration.

In other words, if he says he believes there was quid pro quo involved in withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Burisma, the chances of impeachment being successful rise exponentially.

John Bolton scheduled to testify in impeachment inquiry Bolton is scheduled to be deposed on Nov. 7, while National Security Council attorneys John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis are slated to appear on Nov. 4, the source said. It was not immediately clear whether they plan to appear for testimony. A spokesman for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is leading the impeachment inquiry, declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the NSC. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bolton, Eisenberg and Ellis are emerging as key figures in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, which centers on allegations that President Donald Trump sought to leverage U.S. military aid and a White House meeting with Ukraine’s president as part of a pressure campaign for the eastern European country to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Bolton has served his nation honorably over the decades, but he has also built a reputation of being a hothead and irrational at times. He has lashed out at Republicans in the past when he didn’t get his way and has been adamant that his role in pushing for the Iraqi and Afghani invasions were justified even as public sentiment diminished. Would he be willing to throw the President under the bus, and if so, would he be willing to lie in order to do so?

The presence of so many members of the National Security Council lining up to testify in the impeachment inquiry suggests Bolton may be orchestrating it all even now. His connections in the council are loyal to him. If he’s pushing this to have President Trump removed from office, it could be an indicator that he’s been part of the internal “coup” for a while.

We will know more next week if he gets subpoenaed. One thing is certain: All eyes will be on the House Intelligence Committee if Bolton testifies. He would be the impeachment inquiry’s star witness if he chooses to be.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.