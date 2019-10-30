Kamala Harris failed because she doesn’t have a policy core

What happened to Senator Kamala Harris? She was considered a frontrunner on the rise just a couple of months ago, but her poll numbers have been spiraling downward since the second Democratic debate. Fundraising has slowed dramatically. Now, reports are coming in that she’s making major cuts to her campaign staff, laying off people at her headquarters and scrambling to restructure everything.

Kamala Harris to slash staff, restructure campaign as she hemorrhages cash Kamala Harris is dramatically restructuring her campaign by redeploying staffers to Iowa and laying off dozens of aides at her Baltimore headquarters, according to campaign sources and a memo obtained by POLITICO Wednesday, as she struggles to resuscitate her beleaguered presidential bid. The moves come as Harris is hemorrhaging cash and in danger of lacking the resources to mount a competitive bid against better-funded rivals in Iowa. The overhaul will touch nearly every facet of Harris’ operation, with layoffs or re-deployments coming at headquarters, as well as in New Hampshire, Nevada and her home state of California, a Super Tuesday prize that her advisers once viewed as a big asset. Campaign Manager Juan Rodriguez will cut his own salary, according to the memo, which was just over $10,000 a month in the third quarter of the year. Harris’ consultants will also have their payments reduced and the campaign plans to trim and renegotiate other contracts to slash overhead. Along with getting back in the black, a big motivation behind the cost-cutting decisions are plans to stash enough resources for a seven-figure media buy in the weeks before the Iowa caucus.

Beneath all the rhetoric that seems to change with the political winds is a candidate who doesn’t really know what she wants to do. She was for Medicare-for-All before being against it. She was going to take away your private healthcare before giving it back, then took it away again before making her current stance which seems to be taking it away while letting you keep it. Seriously.

These are the campaign woes of a candidate who doesn’t have an actual plan, but more importantly it’s what happens when you operate through a political career that never had a policy core. Even before she was a candidate, before she was a Senator, before she was the Attorney General of California, Harris has demonstrated a willingness to go with whatever policy or proposal was politically expedient. She was tough on crime when necessary to get votes. Now she’s suddenly a big fan of criminal justice reform and an advocate for releasing criminals back to the streets prematurely.

Yet, she still has a chance of being the Democratic nominee by virtue of her home state’s primary being so early in primary season. Californians go to the polls in early March, meaning if she can demonstrate some staying-power in the earlier caucuses and primaries, she can make a play for California. If she gets a win in California, she will suddenly be the person to beat.

Of all the candidates who have a chance of winning the nomination, Kamala Harris would be by far the easiest for President Trump to defeat. If you want to know what she thinks, check a poll. Her answers align with whatever sounds popular at the time.

