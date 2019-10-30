President Trump continues to tout One America News

Have you been watching One America News? President Trump has. In fact, he’s been saying nothing but good things about the conservative news channel for a while. OAN has been on his radar for months and as Fox News seems to be declining in his view, the independent news network has been squarely on his radar. Should it be on yours?

I get a lot of emails about OAN from readers as we regularly post their videos here. One of the biggest reasons we do is their unabashed adherence to telling the truth. When I replied to an email asking about them, the reply was, “But, they’re a pro-Trump network! How can they tell the truth if they’re so biased?”

It’s a fair question, one we face regularly in our own pursuit of the truth. Being biased is not dishonest as long as you’re transparent about your bias. We do not pretend to be an unbiased news outlet any more than OAN does. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t spreading the truth. In fact, one can compare our reporting to the reporting of other news outlets and see that we do not make up facts or engage in misrepresentation of the truth. Yes, we are selective with what we report, just as every news outlet is, but we do not pull things out of context or spin them to be what they’re not. OAN is the same way.

Just because the truth is beneficial to the President, the GOP, or conservative philosophies does not make it any less truthful. That’s the difference between us and many of our progressive counterparts. They have to perform journalistic gymnastics to make their points, such as their constant drumbeat reporting that the economy is bad or that the GOP is inherently racist. We oppose socialism because facts indicate socialism has never and will never work. We oppose Medicare-for-All because it takes away freedom and will cost far more than it should. We oppose gun control (yes, even when the GOP is pushing for it) because we do not want the rest of the country to be as dangerous as Chicago. We base our perspectives on facts and report them properly.

Just like One America News.

Our entire existence is predicated on donors like you. Just as we encourage readers to watch OAN, so too do we encourage them to help spread the word about NOQ Report.

When the truth benefits the President, other news outlets spin it to make it somehow seem like a negative. OAN doesn’t do this. They report on politics the way it should be reported, bringing the truth out from a sea of journalistic lies.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.