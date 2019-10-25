Crossing fingers: A Hillary nomination would splinter the Democratic Party forever

It is highly unlikely that Hillary Clinton will run for president again. It will remain highly unlikely until the moment it happens, and if it does, it’s going to send ripples across the Democratic Party. But even if she runs, she can’t get the nomination, right? Even Democrats don’t like her. To this I say, if anything that has happened after the 2016 election surprises you, you’re not paying much attention. Anything is possible, and when dealing with the most power-hungry person this nation has seen in modern history, all it will take is a sliver of daylight for her to throw her hat in the ring.

Lest we forget, she owns the DNC. In some cases, she literally owns them. Some have speculated the combination of favors, dirt, and financial obligations the Clinton family has over the DNC means she would get instant support if she chose to run. Her only problem right now is the fact that Democratic voters aren’t quite hungry enough for her candidacy to seriously consider it. But things change. If Joe Biden continues to show weakness from the moderate lane and Pete Buttigieg is unable to fill the gap at a national level, they may be willing to turn to Hillary to save the party from the radical progressives who would certainly lose to President Trump.

In other words, given the choice between a two-time loser or an extremist who has no appeal outside of the fringes, they’ll take their chances with the moderate loser.

Let’s play out what would happen if she won the nomination. It would be civil war unlike anything the Democratic Party has even seen. The splintering effect would be like the demise of the Whigs as anyone left of President Obama would see her nomination as the final straw that broke the radicals’ back. They would know with a certainty that the DNC will never nominate a Democratic Socialist.

Chances are high we would see the Green Party get taken over by the hyper-leftists in the Democratic Party. They would run someone, possibly Independent Bernie Sanders, as their candidate. Democrats will complain that they’re handing the election to Donald Trump, but the radicals will counter that the DNC handed the election to the President by nominating Hillary Clinton.

This scenario wouldn’t necessarily destroy the Democratic Party, but it would cut it in half to form two camps, the Democrats and the Democratic Socialists. The Justice Democrats would lead a charge (which they’re technically doing already) to reunify the party under a radical progressive worldview, denouncing DNC leadership and panning their corporate and wealthy donors while trying to get them to come to the far-left.

In the long term, this would potentially harm the nation as the newly weakened party would draw sympathy over time. But in he short term – two or three presidential election cycles – it would empower the GOP to control Washington DC for a long stretch.

Under normal circumstances, I’m not a fan of taking such short-term gains at the expense of the long game, but the risks of the radical progressives taking power must be addressed one existential threat at a time. We’re in the middle of one right now with both Elizabeth Warren and Sanders primed to turn this nation into a Marxist dystopian utopia of sorts.

She’s a longshot today and she’d be a longshot tomorrow, but if there’s one thing we should never underestimate about Hillary Clinton, it’s her penchant for corrupting her own party. Her nomination would mark the death of the current Democratic Party.

