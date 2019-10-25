Stalwart OC conservative Diane Harkey endorses Don Sedgwick for Congress

Sedgwick Pulls Away From GOP Field With Endorsement From Harkey, A Former Board Of Equalization And Assemblywoman

ORANGE COUNTY — October 24 — Don Sedgwick’s campaign for Congressional District 45 announced today the endorsement from Diane Harkey, a stalwart Orange County conservative.

Harkey, a successful businesswoman, previously served as a taxpayer advocate on the state’s Board of Equalization. Before that, she served in the state Assembly and as Mayor of Dana Point. In 2018, she was the Republican nominee in a neighboring Congressional district.

Harkey stated, “I’m honored to endorse Mayor Don Sedgwick for Congress. Don’s impressive business background, community service, education and local government experience make him the perfect candidate to represent us in the 45th Congressional District. Under his leadership on the Board of the Saddleback Valley Unified School District, and now as Mayor of Laguna Hills, he has worked diligently to ensure Orange County can educate, train, attract and retain the young talent we will need to hire now and in the future. Don will be a strong, principled conservative voice for our families and the business community.”

Sedgwick responded: “I truly appreciate Diane Harkey’s endorsement and all of the support I’ve received from Orange County. I look forward to the privilege and responsibility to serve voters from the 45th district.”

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.