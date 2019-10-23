Joe Biden condemns Trump for calling impeachment a ‘lynching,’ then learns he called Clinton impeachment a ‘lynching’

Poor Joe Biden. He just can’t win. When the left ganged up on President Trump for using the word “lynching” in reference to the impeachment inquiry against him, Biden jumped in to give his two cents by condemning the President.

Impeachment is not "lynching," it is part of our Constitution. Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It's despicable. https://t.co/QcC25vhNeb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2019

Ten hours later, after it was revealed he called the Clinton impeachment a “partisan lynching,” he decided to fire back with one of the most pathetic counterattacks in the history of American politics.

This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that. Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily. https://t.co/mHfFC8HluZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

So, let’s translate “Joespeak,” as our EIC called it. At first, it was wrong to call impeachment a lynching – “abhorrent” and “despicable,” as Biden put it. But when he was caught saying essentially the same thing the last time a President was being impeached, it was suddenly just not “the right word to use.”

This is a really bad response. Translating Joespeak: "I said it and didn't mean it but Trump said it and it's bad because he's racist." — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 23, 2019

This is why Joe Biden won’t be President. He won’t even be the Democratic nominee. He can’t take the false high road of social justice the other candidates can take because he’s been in the game too long and said too many things. He’s toast.

