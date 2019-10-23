Connect with us

Joe Biden condemns Trump for calling impeachment a ‘lynching,’ then learns he called Clinton impeachment a ‘lynching’

Poor Joe Biden. He just can’t win. When the left ganged up on President Trump for using the word “lynching” in reference to the impeachment inquiry against him, Biden jumped in to give his two cents by condemning the President.

Ten hours later, after it was revealed he called the Clinton impeachment a “partisan lynching,” he decided to fire back with one of the most pathetic counterattacks in the history of American politics.

So, let’s translate “Joespeak,” as our EIC called it. At first, it was wrong to call impeachment a lynching – “abhorrent” and “despicable,” as Biden put it. But when he was caught saying essentially the same thing the last time a President was being impeached, it was suddenly just not “the right word to use.”

This is why Joe Biden won’t be President. He won’t even be the Democratic nominee. He can’t take the false high road of social justice the other candidates can take because he’s been in the game too long and said too many things. He’s toast.

