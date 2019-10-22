Remember the outrage when CNN and Democrats invoked ‘lynching’? Me neither.

The left is tearing through the virtual streets of Twitterville crying fake tears of outrage over President Trump invoking “lynching” this morning in reference to the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. Just about every Democratic politician and progressive news outlet is going insane right now over the use of the racially charged word.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not suggesting their tears of outrage aren’t real. But they’re not inspired by the President’s use of a word on Twitter today. They’re inspired by the presence of the President in Washington DC at all. If it was the use of the word itself that triggered them, they wouldn’t have been so quick to use the word themselves when it suited their political needs.

While progressive Twitter rebukes the President, conservative Twitter is busy noting dozens of instances when progressive mainstream media personalities and Democratic politicians used the word themselves. Was there outrage over such uses? No. In fact, leftists often cheered and echoed the use of the word because it was politically expedient to do so at the time.

Here’s a small sampling:

FLASHBACK: Democrats compared Clinton’s Impeachment to #Lynching “We're taking a step down the road to becoming a political Lynch Mob… We are going to find a rope find a tree and ask a bunch of questions later..” Where was the Outrage?pic.twitter.com/U6CbqqhsfC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2019

WATCH: Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) referred to former President Bill Clinton's impeachment as a "political lynching." pic.twitter.com/QF26TR5pY3 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) October 22, 2019

Kamala Harris called the debunked Jussie Smollett hoax a "modern-day lynching" Jerry Nadler accused Republicans of running a "lynch mob" against Bill Clinton#Liberal #Hypocrite — Sean Hodges Connell (@sean_h_connell) October 22, 2019

FLASHBACK: Democrat Harry Reid: “The Lynch Mob though, Mr. President, now has a new leader” pic.twitter.com/YLYiT8ipWW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2019

Racist CNN from 2015 https://t.co/sAU3UrpqfS — Catturd (@catturd2) October 22, 2019

Inconsistent outrage is why President Trump is attacked for saying the word “lynching” while Democrats were applauded when they said it. It’s why Justin Trudeau was reelected, Ralph Northam is still in office, and Jussie Smollett is idolized.

