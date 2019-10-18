Culture and Religion
Planned Parenthood’s lies: ‘Read our statistics: No federal funds pay for abortion’
Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics
By Richard Ferguson
Regardless of whether a person supports or opposes a pre-born child’s right to life, we should at least be honest about the facts and our position regarding those facts.
Sadly, Ms. Cecile Richards, former President of Planned Parenthood, seems to prefer smoke, mirrors, and statistics, saying, “No federal funds pay for abortion services at Planned Parenthood.”
As preposterous as this claim may be, you likely cannot find one single major news media outlet calling the nation’s largest abortion provider on their statistical lie claiming that not one penny of the billion-plus taxpayer dollars they have to fund abortion were used to fund abortion.
Mark Twain popularized the quote about the different types of whoppers: Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics. Wikipedia cites that phrase as describing the persuasive power of numbers, particularly the use of statistics to bolster weak arguments.
Not only is the Planned Parenthood statistic weak. It’s a lie so outright outrageous it might make Satan’s red face blush. Think about it. If abortion clinics were regulated as much as cigarettes, they might have to change their name to Abortion Incorporated or more aptly “Planned Barrenhood.”
Yes, Planned Parenthood does provide other related services that do not directly kill innocent human life. They might check your blood pressure while selling you on having an abortion. Or they might take your temperature while selling you an abortion. But make no mistake about it. They have taken billions of dollars of your tax money to perform many millions of abortions.
- Planned Parenthood murders over 320,000 developing fetal human beings each year in the United States. That is about 1/3 of the total.
- That is about 887 killings each and every day
- Or 37 murders of a developing fetal human being every hour.
In the time it takes you to read this article, another 10 killings of human life will have been performed at Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood to Spend $45M to Defeat Trump, Republicans.
If you vote Democrat in 2020 you are voting for the slaughter of 320,000 MORE innocent developing fetal human beings in 2021 and every year thereafter. Think about that dear people.
Here are Just Six of the Planned Parenthood Deceptions:
- Their Name: The name Planned Parenthood implies that they are there to assist with also becoming a parent like in helping with low sperm counts, or problems with fallopian tube issues doesn’t it. Well, they don’t. So, just what does Planned Parenthood deal in? STD’s, cancer screening, transgender therapy, contraception, sexual organ diseases.From my research, I found nothing about assistance in promoting healthy births of live children. It is all about anti-life, anti-baby, all the while they paint themselves as being so caring and compassionate. They seem cut from the same bloody cloth as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Mayor whose infamous solution of what to do in the case of a live birth from a botched abortion, saying, “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.” Right, as the baby is gasping for breath, the solution is to talk about it? We’ve heard that talk is cheap but now, sadly, life is even cheaper.
- Every Democrat candidate for president in 2020 raised their hand in favor of abortion murdering developing fetal human beings while still in a mother’s womb, the most sacred place for human life I can think of. This is pure Satanic hatred of the worst kind, robbing the life from the youngest and most innocent among us. Does anyone really want to vote Democrat in 2020 for this reason alone?
- The tax-funding received by Planned Parenthood is over $500 million each year from both state and federal sources. This is $1.5 million per day. This does NOT even include donations from private parties and corporations.
- The Hyde Amendment says there cannot be federal funding for abortions. But, 17 states can like California represent 40% of our population. You will never hear this from Planned Parenthood. This is a lie of omission. And a half-truth is still a whole lie.
- They hide the fact that YOUR TAX DOLLARS DO INDEED PAY FOR ABORTIONS DIRECTLY. THEY LIE THROUGH THEIR TEETH WHEN THEY SAY THEY DON’T. How does this work? The money from the government but they use fungibility statistics. This means the half a billion dollars cannot be used for abortions. BUT, other money from donors or states like California or corporations can pay for abortions. So, when that money comes in, they say federal money is not for abortions but say they use it for the other services they provide in number 1 on this list. So, they can say federal money does not pay for abortions when in fact it does.As Sue Thayer, former Planned Parenthood manager said, the money all goes into one big pot. There is no way to keep abortion money separate from other activities. So, the truth is, your money does pay for abortions. Planned Parenthood lies about this.
- They don’t talk about “Title X” where federal taxpayer money pays directly for “emergency contraception” or known as the “Morning After Pill”. This pill aborts a fertilized egg in a mother’s womb. It is an abortion pill that chemically murders the now newly developing fetal human being. But you will never hear them call it what it really is: abortion. Again, lying with statistics and verbiage.
So, remember in November, you have an informed vote: A vote for any of the Democratic candidates in 2020 is a vote for the death of 320,000 babies per year.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Conservatism
They don’t want your guns, they want your doctrine
Beto O’Rourke may in fact be the most honest of the Presidential candidates. He may have gone full Swalwell in an attempt to revive a disastrous campaign; however in recognizing his present shortcomings, Beto O’Rourke has gone the AOC route of revealing the poorly hidden secrets of the Democrat Party. For years, the right was (falsely) accused of using a straw man fallacy with gun confiscation, but Beto O’Rourke has now been unabashed in championing the policy. O’Rourke merely confirmed what we already knew: the socialists want to confiscate our guns. They want the monopoly on force, so they can upend our way of life.
But this upheaval, revolution, is not about redistributing the wealth, fixing the climate, or reducing violence. Beto O’Rourke’s latest Freudian slip is all the more telling. At the gay town hall hosted by CNN, Beto O’Rourke said that the government should strip away tax exemption from churches that refused to partake in the gay agenda, which includes but is not limited to the performing of marriages, removal of ministry standards that prohibit (blatant) non-Christians, and permitting men to pee with little girls. Put more concisely, Beto O’Rourke wants to use the government to coerce the doctrine of the church.
Blatant unconstitutionality aside, if the socialists have their way, we will be at the mercy of the courts, legally speaking, who have an entrenched precedent of conjuring their own law. There have long been talks by atheist about taxing churches, a less unconstitutional means of persecuting the church. The atheist Freedom From Religion Foundation erroneously claims that we pay more in taxes because churches pay nothing, ignoring the history of the income tax in America. The Supreme Court touched on this issue in 1970, ironically close to Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court maintained in Walz v Tax Commission of the City of New York that:
Obviously a direct money subsidy would be a relationship pregnant with involvement and, as with most governmental grant programs, could encompass sustained and detailed administrative relationships for enforcement of statutory or administrative standards, but that is not this case. The hazards of churches supporting government are hardly less in their potential than the hazards of government supporting churches; each relationship carries some involvement, rather than the desired insulation and separation. We cannot ignore the instances in history when church support of government led to the kind of involvement we seek to avoid.
The exemption creates only a minimal and remote involvement between church and state, and far less than taxation of churches. It restricts the fiscal relationship between church and state, and tends to complement and reinforce the desired separation insulating each from the other.
Even a Supreme Court devoid of Christians would have agreed that the Establishment Clause is best maintained through the financial insulation of church and state, that history showed that when the church supporting the state was as threatening to freedom as the reverse. But what Beto is suggesting is a next level takeover. He wants to use government to manipulate the doctrine. So after he has taken your guns, he will use “civil rights” law to target the church. But remember, nothing about Beto O’Rourke is original. He’s just trying to be AOC while also trying to be Eric Swalwell. The Equality Act that Taylor Swift loves to promote would also place churches in the cross hairs of the law, should they remain faithful.
This isn’t a new ambition. Socialism is atheist by its nature and has never existed with a thriving church. In similar fashion, socialism has corresponded with the direct persecution of the church, often with genocidal purposes. An ideology that lumps people in with the collective dismisses the individual pursuit of a relationship with God.
The Second Amendment is a defense mechanism against various forms of government tyranny, among them the aforementioned scenario. Pacifying civilians is never an end but always a means to an end. A disarmed people are neither safer nor freer. In this case, Beto O’Rourke, by the progression of his rhetoric, wants to disarm the populace and coerce doctrine. This is the exact reason to refuse disarming. The socialists want to control our doctrine, by extension, what we think. They ultimately, as Beto O’Rourke’s policy suggestion explicitly demands, want to command us to disobey God, to rewrite doctrine to appease the latest whims of society.
The socialists aren’t floating confiscation just for the sake of confiscation. Institutions that have historically rejected collectivism and adhere to an objective morality standard are natural adversaries to the modern socialist movement. Therefore socialists would see strategic gains in undermining these institutions. This logic is not new or surprising, but is becoming increasingly obvious and less conspiratorial. The words of Beto O’Rourke corroborate the suspicion that gun confiscation is a means to enact religious persecution among other tyrannies.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Culture and Religion
Pete Buttigieg attempts to recreate God in his own image
By Richard Ferguson
During a town hall meeting a CNN host asked Pete Buttigieg that question, “As a Christian, can you point to any teachings in faith that provide instructions to deny services to the LGBTQ community? His answer was a total copy-edit to both Christian and Jewish foundational writings, saying, “When religion is used in that way, to me, it makes God smaller.”
Instead of rebuking Pete’s answer, it was met with thunderous applause.
But just the ‘trinity’ of Pete, the Democrat audience, and it’s sycophants in media want to recreate Judeo-Christian truth into their own image, doesn’t mean the Creator of the universe is in agreement simply because He chose not to rain fire and brimstone from heaven as an immediate response.
Clearly, Almighty God, Creator of the entire universe of all that is seen and unseen can never be small in any way, shape, or form. Only a small mind would view God that way.
If Pete Buttigieg wishes to create a new small religion, it’s his prerogative. Such an effort is supported by the U.S. Constitution and the free will God allows all of us. Maybe he can call it the gospel according to Buttigieg, or just ‘Peteiology,’ but he dare not call it Judaism or Christianity.
Pete’s analogy about a Christian’s rights with his fist ending at the other person’s nose is totally out of place considering we are NOT talking about violence. Unconditional Christian love does NOT mean unconditional approval. Loving others does not mean ignoring wrong behavior that could lead to their annihilation. That is NOT Christian love. Christian love promotes moral guardianship. Just as friends don’t let friends drive drunk, we must not let ‘friends’ corrupt what we know is right.
This is what politicians do best. They frequently twist answers to questions to sound great and loving when in fact they are avoiding the question and giving false answers.
Pete’s form of Christian love seems to be “live and let live” and “let everyone do what’s right in their own eyes” which is not synonymous with the Judeo-Christian ethic. But whether Pete Buttigieg likes it or not, there are many Bible verses about homosexuality. The Judeo-Christian book of Leviticus is very specific.
Are we to have “agape” love for all people? Yes. But trying to copy-edit the Torah is ‘sloppy agape.’ Does the fact that Peter was an altar boy and claims himself to be a very knowledgeable Christian fountain of knowledge make a difference? Satan himself knows scripture inside and out and even quotes it as an ‘angel’ of light.
What is the essence of the one true Christianity? It is simple and absolutely beautiful as written in Matthew 22:36-40
In verse 37 Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” In verses 38-40 Jesus said, “This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Every other commandment and Christian principle is derived from these two simple and lovingly profound commandments. These are very simple, very profound and very HARD to apply in life in this physical world we find ourselves in today. This is why we must pray to God for His guidance every day.
Praying means we need to be humble before God. I cannot find a trace of humility in any of the Democrat candidates for president. These people have put on a thin veneer of humility, thinner than a worn-out paint job on a 1955 Chevy Bel Air left out in the desert sun too long. You should be able to see through their rusted-out socialist philosophies like a worn-out tissue paper.
So, do not believe our schoolboy altar boy who may envision himself as master of the theological universe. In reality, he is attempting to draw people into his deceptive web that includes false religion and recycled socialist dung. Open your eyes dear people and see the truth of things Petey is hiding from you.
Richard Ferguson is a retired business executive who once traveled the country visiting countless corporations and executives singing the praises of Hewett Packard products. Today he is a full-time author, sounding the alarm of how liberal Democrats are attacking the United States from within.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Culture and Religion
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Humans have a moral compass. We’ve had it for over 2000 years. Before we had it, there were other parts that were already being formed so mankind would have a basis for morality and absolute truth that differs from postmodernism or its emerging despicable cousin, the post-truth society of false absolutes based on personal feelings.
This moral compass is the Bible, and our adherence to Judeo-Christian beliefs as a nation and in many places around the world has helped mankind keep evil at bay. Our flawed efforts through the millennia have fallen short, not because the Word wasn’t perfect but because we are not perfect. This has eroded to the point that modern society is experiencing a secular upheaval forcing cataclysmic decay of our morality.
We are flawed. Progressives are trying to use these flaws to pull us further away from the truth of our existence and the only truly moral compass we possess. They’re doing it through media, education, and entertainment. They’re attacking churches, synagogues, and adherents to the Bible with an anti-Biblical worldview that is growing increasingly militant.
Attorney General William Barr recognizes this and expressed as much during a speech at Notre Dame last week.
Attorney General Bill Barr: "This is not decay. This is organized destruction. Secularists and their allies have marshaled all the forces of mass communication, popular culture, the entertainment industry, and academia in an unremitting assault on religion & traditional values." pic.twitter.com/HPda0ybdYN
— The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2019
William Barr’s speech on religious freedom should resonate with everyone who recognizes the degradation of our values as a people and a nation. The further we diverge from the Biblical worldview, the worse the world becomes.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Megyn Kelly: Back with a vengeance?
How the left is redefining ‘quid pro quo’ to make it seem ominous
The 5 biggest lies from the Democrat debate
Fighting in Kurdish-held Syrian town despite cease-fire
Technocracy: I never voted for this, did you?
The 5 biggest lies from the Democrat debate
Technocracy: I never voted for this, did you?
Will Texas become a blue state?
Peter Ticktin: I don’t know if anyone knows Donald J. Trump as I know him
Red flagging liberty: The true purpose of gun confiscation swatting
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Ted Cruz blasts NBA for pandering to Communist China
Emerald Robinson on the rise of the surveillance state
Trending
-
Videos1 day ago
Peter Ticktin: I don’t know if anyone knows Donald J. Trump as I know him
-
Democrats23 hours ago
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
-
Democrats24 hours ago
No, Mick Mulvaney didn’t admit to quid pro quo over Biden investigation
-
Democrats1 day ago
Democrats serve word salad in their search for a message that sounds good
-
Democrats12 hours ago
Will Texas become a blue state?
-
Democrats9 hours ago
The 5 biggest lies from the Democrat debate
-
Democrats2 days ago
Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke shoots down his own argument for gun confiscation
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
The real reasons ‘The Squad’ endorsed Bernie Sanders