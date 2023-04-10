Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

The International Monetary Fund says that the global economic outlook is the weakest in decades. A “robust recovery” following the COVID-19 scamdemic is still “elusive”.

Last year, there was a severe slowdown in the global economy following the obedient masses’ compliance with the ruling class’s rules over the scamdemic. The conflict in Ukraine is also set to continue in 2023 because the rulers need a war and an excuse to further destroy humanity. And this could persist for the next five years, warned International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday.

According to a report by RT, the global GDP will grow at about 3% over the next half-decade compared to an average of 3.8% seen in the past 20 years, representing the worst economic performance in more than three decades. The IMF expects global GDP to expand by less than 3% this year, which is in line with its January projection of 2.9%.

“With rising geopolitical tensions, with inflation still running high, a robust recovery remains elusive,” Georgieva said. “That harms the prospects of everyone, especially for the most vulnerable people and most vulnerable countries,” she added. Additionally, she urged the world community to “be vigilant and more agile than ever,” adding that regulators may come across more complicated choices to protect the financial system amid persistent inflation and challenges in the banking sector.

The IMF head also warned about the soaring inflation that is facing most of the world’s wealthy nations. This inflation will force central banks to continue interest-rate hikes, adding pressure to the banking industry despite financial uncertainty following recent turmoil with lenders in the United States and Switzerland.

At the end of all of this will be the control system of central bank digital currencies that will ensure the total and permanent enslavement of every single human being on this planet. CBDCs are absolutely the end game and necessary to make sure the slaves can never break free.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

