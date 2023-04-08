See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

Investors are once again concerned that the economy of the United States could dip far enough into a recession as recent jobs data shows a slowdown in new job creation and an increase in jobless claims.

According to the Department of Labor‘s report, job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, the lowest since May 2021. This is also down from a revised 10.6 million new jobs created in the prior month.

Economic analysts note that they expected job creation to slow down drastically this year after 2021 became the best year for job creation on record and 2022 saw the Federal Reserve continuously raise its benchmark interest rate in a bid to corral inflation. This has resulted in a massive slowdown of the economy that the Fed believes is necessary to stop inflation. (Related: American banks are sitting on a TIME BOMB of $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses.)

To add to the concerns of investors, recent reports show stronger-than-expected jobless claims. In the seven days preceding April 1, initial jobless claims totaled 228,000.

This is down from a revised 246,000 from the prior week. However, two weeks ago, the federal government predicted that initial jobless claims would drop to around 198,000.

The massive 48,000 upward revision for the week of March 25 reflects the government’s attempt to change the formula for seasonal adjustments. This change now shows jobless claims to be significantly higher in early 2023 than previously reported, which could reflect the massive wave of corporate layoffs that government reports had not shown in their data previously.

Stocks seeing declines as recession fears rise

Two of America’s main stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, dropped sharply on Wednesday, April 5, after a growing wave of weak economic data deepened the concerns of the stock market that the U.S. economy might tip into a recession.

The S&P 500 declined by 0.25 percent, ending the session at 4,090.38 points. The Nasdaq fell by 1.07 percent, down to 11,996.86 points.

Of the 11 main sector indexes in the S&P 500, seven declined – Information Technology, Financials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Materials and Real Estate.

“It looks pretty clear that we are going to see parts of the economy break and we are heading for a recession,” warned Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for the Americas at foreign exchange company Oanda Corporation in New York. “We forget that there’s also a banking crisis going on, so there’s going to be some pain that’s really going to cripple small and medium businesses. We are going to see some tough times and are probably going to see this play out in markets.”

Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

“We may have transitioned from the notion that ‘bad news is good news’ to ‘bad news is bad news,’” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at investment firm InfraCap in New York. “Fear about a recession is the dominant theme.”

Reflecting concerns about the deteriorating state of the economy and the recent turmoil in the banking industry, interest rate futures predict a 61 percent chance that the Fed will cut interest rates from current levels by the end of its meeting in July, implying a desire to jumpstart the economy following over a year of interest rate increases to avoid a recession.

Learn more about the deteriorating state of the American economy at MarketCrash.news.

Watch this clip from “Barron’s Roundtable” on Fox Business as Bank of America Securities Head of U.S. Economics Michael Gapen discusses his predictions for a recession in the United States.

This video is from the News Clips channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.