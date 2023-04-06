Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

Half of America is aware that the FBI and Capitol Police had undercover officers and informants planted in the Proud Boys on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol Building. But what many didn’t realize is the massive scope and scale of the entrapment operation.

As Julie Kelly from American Greatness noted on Twitter:

NEW bombshell filing in Proud Boys trial. Defense writes that DOJ just recently disclosed involvement of undercover officers/informants from other agencies aside from FBI–DC Metro police and DHS. “At least 40 undercover informants…”

With an operation that massive, one might expect they were trying to nab thousands of people. But as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor pointed out, very few Proud Boys are being prosecuted.

“At least 40 undercover FBI informants” participated in J6 with Proud Boys but only 5 Proud Boys are being prosecuted? Is that right @julie_kelly2? The FBI is not supposed to encourage or help people break the law, they should stop people from breaking the law. Congress must defund the corruption from the FBI. The weaponization of government can be stopped through the budget and appropriations.

This isn’t the first time the FBI has been accused of manufacturing the crimes they’re supposed to be stopping. Despite convictions in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case, it was clear to many (again, around half of America) that the plot would likely never have materialized if the FBI hadn’t gotten involved in the first place.

Is the Department of Justice encouraging crimes and plots to be committed by patriots in an effort to entrap them? Are they manufacturing the “domestic terrorism” narrative to take out political opposition?

Given all that we now know, is the corrupt FBI technically committing acts of domestic terrorism themselves? If they are, then defunding them should just be the beginning.

