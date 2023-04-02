See all the latest videos and articles patriots need to watch and read at Discern.tv.

Russia and China have teamed up to use U.S. civil liberties such as free speech and expression against Americans to destabilize the country from within, according to a new analysis, and the transgender movement is one aspect of that plan.

Recent incidents including train derailments, attacks on power substations, laser pointing at aircraft, firebombing pro-life pregnancy centers, a communist-inspired Antifa attack on a police facility in Atlanta, and the shooting carried out by a transgender individual at a Christian school, have raised concerns about increasing violence and extremism across various parts of society, notes Cliff Kincaid of News With Views.

“Some of the above might be accidents or the work of deranged individuals. But you would have to be naïve to rule out the involvement of subversives determined to undermine public safety and security,” he noted. “You do not have to be a ‘conspiracy theorist’ to consider that there might be something sinister happening behind the scenes.”

“On the other hand, stories about the ‘search for a motive’ in the mass murder at the Christian school demonstrate the clueless nature of our media on these shocking events,” Kincaid added.

It is becoming increasingly evident that foreign ideologies originating from Russia and China, along with anti-American cultural tendencies that are supported by the national Democratic Party, are threatening the stability of the United States. However, rather than addressing these issues, the media tends to focus on the topic of guns, diverting attention away from underlying problems such as mental health issues, educational shortcomings, and parental negligence, he noted.

The transgender movement, which gave rise to individuals such as Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old perpetrator of the Nashville shooting who had attended a Christian school, is at odds with Christian values.

The founder of the modern transgender movement, Leslie Feinberg, was a self-described “anti-racist white, working-class, secular Jewish, transgender, lesbian, female, revolutionary communist.” Feinberg was a member of the communist Workers World Party, and his/her literary works included Rainbow Solidarity in Defense of Cuba, he continued.

Feinberg and other individuals who subscribe to similar ideologies represent what is commonly referred to as “Cultural Marxism,” which has had a detrimental impact on many young people and has now resulted in the tragic loss of three students and three staff members at the Christian school.

It is essential to acknowledge that the issue is not merely an “emotional disorder” but instead stems from the rejection of the United States and its Christian roots, Kincaid continued.

To comprehend this strain of Cultural Marxism, it is worthwhile to examine the example of Ted Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated Unabomber. According to a psychiatric report, Kaczynski’s mental state had declined to the extent that he had “fantasies of being a female” and “became convinced that he should undergo sex change surgery.” This modern-day environmentalist and Luddite orchestrated an 18-year bombing campaign, resulting in the death of three individuals and injuring many others before his eventual capture by the FBI in 1996.

The ongoing Atlanta case provides concrete evidence of a small army, inspired by communist ideologies, hiding in the forest before attacking the facility known as Cop City. They justified their actions under the guise of protecting trees and the legacy of indigenous people. This behavior is indicative of a mental disorder, Kincaid opined.

The report “Guerrilla Warfare Advocates in the United States” sheds light on the communist agenda for America, which involves years of internal subversion. Unfortunately, this report was published by the House Committee on Un-American Activities, which was disbanded by liberal lawmakers on the grounds of “red-baiting.”

To conclude, Kincaid says that the Chinese and Russians must be reveling in the devastation in the United States, which they have encouraged by exploiting the country’s internal divisions and grievances. However, despite the tragedy of the victims, liberal politicians persist in their efforts to defund the police and dismantle the Second Amendment, thereby depriving law-abiding citizens of the right to defend themselves.

