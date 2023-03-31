Subscribe for free to the America First Report newsletter.

“And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues” (Mark 16:17 KJV).

Several years ago, the pastor of a small church I attended related to the congregation an account of supernatural healing of a young boy in the town who did not even attend our church. In the weeks afterward, no one else ever mentioned it, even at the church.

One day several months later, I related the account to a man who was in our business. He was a big, biker guy who loved riding motorcycles and telling other bikers about Jesus. Near the end of the account, I noticed tears running down his face. I noted the tears. He responded, “That was my grandson who was healed. You don’t even know the full story.”

I allowed that I didn’t know. My only source of knowledge was our pastor, who was at the hospital with the boy who had been badly injured in a four-wheeler accident, his parents and the doctor from a local hospital. He had been thrown from the vehicle and hit his head on a rock in the field.

The boy was airlifted from our small, local hospital to a specialist children’s hospital for a traumatic brain injury. The doctor had told the pastor, “He’s not going to make it.”

It was late in the evening when the helicopter landed atop the specialist hospital. There was a surgical team waiting. They took the boy into the operating room, and soon thereafter a doctor emerged and told the family, “This must be the wrong child. There’s nothing wrong with him.”

That part had been related to our church by the pastor. The grandfather looked at me where we stood together in our business. “You don’t know the full story,” he said. “There were three other children in the specialist hospital with similar injuries. They were all healed that evening when my grandson arrived.”

“Thank you,” I told him. “This is the first first I have heard of that.”

The pastor retired about a year after that event. Perhaps he did not know of the other children healed that evening. I never heard the incident mentioned in the church by anyone else during the year or so afterward until we stopped attending. If I hadn’t encountered the grandfather, I would never have known of the full extend of the healing event. But I’m grateful that I learned of it. The local newspaper never asked about it. I asked a doctor whom I’ve known for a long time if he had ever observed something similar. He responded, “There have been a few cases in my career, where there was no other explanation.”

Even a cursory reading of the Bible will teach us that God operates as naturally in the supernatural realm as we do in the natural realm. For God, the supernatural is entirely natural. When Jesus walked this earth, He lived in the natural world with His disciples, but he often operated in the supernatural realm. He confronted evil spirits, He healed the sick and blind, and He raised the dead.

Church today sometimes seems aimed at convincing the natural world that we are just like they are, trapped in the natural world where we all operate. Many of us become uncomfortable when we see someone lay hands on the sick, and see them recover. Why? Does the church perhaps believe the lie that God is just like us, only bigger?

Have we swallowed the world’s lie about evolution creating life, and creation creating itself through a loud bang? Follow the science, and it will eventually lead you to Auschwitz and the other death camps, where human beings were used as lab rats in scientific experiments. That’s what happened then, and it still happens today in big pharma, big education and big government. Large entities with power over others often mistake themselves for God. Playing God may be a popular pastime for some of those addicted to fame and fortune, but it is disastrous to the rest of us when we believe that God has any equals.

Don’t even go there. Nothing good will ever come of it. This has been one of the colossal news failures of our era, to believe that following the science would make us better human beings. Following the science without understanding our humanity and limitations will always take us to the death camps. Eventually it will be your turn to be the lab rat.

God, in His mercy and grace, has provided another way out of that natural quagmire for us. Our humanity is not a failing; it is God’s gift to us, through Jesus of Nazareth. Humanity, alone, has the Jesus option. Let’s stop pretending that we are God, and follow the path for advancement to godliness that Jesus provides.

In the era coming very soon, God may tell you that He wants you to operate in the supernatural world, as well as the natural world. Don’t turn away. Simply ask Him for the power necessary to be effective there. Great rewards are ahead for those who take God at His Word.

