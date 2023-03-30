The 2024 presidential election is some distance away yet. The primaries for the GOP and Democrat nominees are closer.

And if a poll that surveys that Republican race is an indicator, President Donald Trump will be on the ticket for his party.

No one’s sure yet whether Joe Biden, who is well into his 80s and has exhibited many signs of a cognitive slowing in recent years, will be there.

But Fox News reports that Trump’s support is surging. The poll asked Republican primary voters their opinions on a list of 15 announced or possible candidates.

Trump was picked by 54% of the respondents, up from 43% just a month or so ago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saw his numbers fall, from 28% then to 24% now.

No one else was above single digits, with Mike Pence down slightly at 6% now, the Trump-hating Liz Cheney at 3% and a long list below that figure.

Fox reported, “Trump made gains among almost every key demographic except for white men with a college degree, where DeSantis is up by 12 points.”

The poll showed that of those who supported Trump in 2020, 60% still do, while 25% go for DeSantis and 4% for Pence. In second place for both Trump and DeSantis voters were DeSantis and Trump.

“The rumor that Trump is going to be indicted by the district attorney in Manhattan has helped him quite a bit among Republican primary voters,” says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson. “They view the case as politically motivated, and it reanimates feelings that Trump is still fighting forces they see as corrupt and out of control.”

On the Democrat side, well over half of Democrat primary voters want someone other than Joe Biden.

This America First, veteran-owned company is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout. Don’t wait for beef to become more scarce. Stock up with the only American company that sells frozen AND freeze-dried beef in the same package.is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

Massive Sale on beef. Frozen for today. Freeze-dried for tomorrow. Promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off! WholeCows.com

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker