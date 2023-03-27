The biggest problem with corporate media isn’t that they lie. That’s a huge problem, of course, but it could be mitigated if their audiences were made to see the truth. Unfortunately, readers on my sites account for a tiny fraction of the American population and not enough other conservative outlets are calling corporate media out.

In the latest bald-faced lie, attorney and former FBI thug Asha Rangappa blamed Trump supporters for ramming the Capitol barricades. The problem is the two incidents she’s likely referring to were committed by a Democrat and a member of the Nation of Islam. They were not Trump supporters.

Watch:

Former FBI Special Agent @AshaRangappa_ tells @MarthaRaddatz that law enforcement will need to prepare for potential “lone wolf violence” ahead of possible Trump indictment. https://t.co/SThuc0z9Xu pic.twitter.com/HpVotLzplA — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 26, 2023

As David Asman noted:

An ABC guest just blamed Trump “followers” for violent car crashes into Capitol barricades. In fact, one perp was a registered Democrat with a long criminal history. The other was a devotee of the Nation of Islam. You can condemn Trump’s rhetoric without making stuff up.

An ABC guest just blamed Trump “followers” for violent car crashes into Capitol barricades. In fact, one perp was a registered Democrat with a long criminal history. The other was a devotee of the Nation of Islam. You can condemn Trump’s rhetoric without making stuff up. https://t.co/ejAGkrkcsp — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) March 26, 2023

Sadly, the vast majority of corporate media consumers who watched this segment likely have no idea they were blatantly lied to by a “respected” member of the press and an “expert” on these issues. They’ll just nod their heads as they continue to inhale the fumes.

