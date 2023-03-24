The corporate-controlled media is finally coming around to accepting the truth about the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, which is not even close to being as environmentally friendly as its supporters and promoters claim.

Reuters published a piece this week revealing that even the smallest EV accidents, including minor fender-benders, almost always result in insurance companies having to total the entire car. The reason for this has to do with EV batteries, which are so expensive to replace that it makes more sense to just replace the entire car.

“We’re buying electric cars for sustainability reasons,” said Matthew Avery, research director at the automotive risk intelligence company Thatcham Research. “An EV isn’t very sustainable if you’ve got to throw the battery away after a minor collision.”

The battery pack in your average Tesla, for example, costs tens of thousands of dollars to replace. The battery pack alone represents a sizable portion of the vehicle’s overall price tag, it turns out.

Tesla and many other EV manufacturers have made battery packs a structural component of their cars in order to reduce costs for end consumers – but at what cost to the environment? Unless EV manufacturers change the ways in which they incorporate battery packs into their cars, all this needless waste will continue to pile up.

“The number of cases is going to increase, so the handling of batteries is a crucial point,” said Christoph Lauterwasser, managing director of the Allianz Center for Technology, a research institute owned by Allianz.

(Related: It will never be possible for the electric grid as it currently exists to charge everybody’s EVs once gas-powered vehicles are gone.)

Manufacturing EV batteries is costly, exploitative and damaging to the environment

According to Lauterwasser, producing EV batteries is anything but clean and green. Compared to conventional fossil fuel-powered models, EVs and the batteries they contain produce significantly higher carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. And when the batteries are discarded far too early due to an accident, the environmental cost is even greater.

“If you throw away the vehicle at an early stage, you’ve lost pretty much all advantage in terms of CO2 emissions,” Lauterwasser said.

As for the Tesla Model Y, Sandy Munro, head of Michigan-based Munro & Associates, says this particular model of Elon Musk’s fleet has “zero repairability.”

This America First, veteran-owned company is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout. Don’t wait for beef to become more scarce. Stock up with the only American company that sells frozen AND freeze-dried beef in the same package.is ready to help you eat well today and eat well tomorrow. Use promo code “nocrickets” for 15% off at checkout.

“A Tesla structural battery pack is going straight to the grinder,” said Munro, who analyzes vehicles and advises automakers on how to improve their functionality and repairability.

Then there is the social cost of mining up all the metals needed to make these too-easily disposable batteries. Children in Africa are forced to work like slaves for pennies a day to gather all the materials needed to make these “green” vehicles, adding insult to injury.

“So much for the EV revolution and the green ‘circular economy’ touted by carmakers, politicians, NGOs, and climate activists,” reported Zero Hedge about the matter. “These EVs appear even worse for the environment when compared with traditional petrol-powered vehicles.”

In the comments, someone stressed the fact that modern EVN junk is worse for the environment than 150-year-old combustion engine technology – imagine that.

“But don’t tell Greta,” this person further joked, referring to global warming activist Greta Thunberg who was caught trashing her Tesla EV with junk and fast food wrappers, cans, and other debris.

Another pointed out that all car insurance premiums now reflect this EV deception.

“You’re paying to scrap these new EVs,” this person said. “Changing the true rate to insure an EV would lead to further ‘EV hesitancy.’”

The latest news about the EV scam can be found at GreenTyranny.news.

Sources for this article include:

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker