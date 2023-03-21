One surefire way to prove the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) clot shots are responsible for millions of suspected “unexplainable” sudden deaths, especially among healthy and young people, would be to conduct autopsies on all of them, compile the data, and publish the results. Coroners and embalmers across the globe are testifying that spike proteins are visible in vital organs of the bodies they examine, including the heart and brain.

Contrary to what all the talking heads and so-called pandemic “experts” said about the COVID vaccines, that they remain at the site of injection, the spike proteins travel throughout the vascular system, clog it up, and can cause heart failure, strokes, and vital organ complications. This is why there are so many “unexplained” deaths of healthy, young people, including athletes and military members. This must be investigated thoroughly and the results must be protected from the censorship of the vaccine industrial complex and Big Pharma.

Spike proteins in the brain and vascular system of COVID jabbed victims now showing up in autopsies as MAIN CAUSE of strokes and heart attacks

America is the land of free speech and free press. Though mass media, social media, and tech giants are suppressing these as much as possible, it is still legal to make podcasts and publish articles and blogs about the truth of the deadly clot shots. Now is the time for every American who has lost a loved one to “sudden adult death syndrome,” an unexpected heart attack, or stroke, to step up and demand an autopsy to search for spike proteins as the main cause.

Understand that NO medical doctor in this country will blame the COVID clot shots for a death, for fear they will lose their medical license (the AMA, FDA, and CDC are all in on the scam to cover up vaccine damage and vaccine-induced deaths). This sudden death of healthy people is not an unexplainable phenomenon, and it will only get much worse as more and more people are getting booster shots for the lab-made Wuhan virus. Get ready for a tsunami of “unexplainable” sudden deaths that can be easily explained by coroners and embalmers who witness firsthand these horrible vascular clots from spike proteins that clog the blood, the brain, and other vital organs.

Solvable crimes: More “unexpected” deaths from heart attacks and strokes post-COVID vaccine need autopsies to check for spike protein clogs in heart and brain

Imagine if millions of people were being murdered around the globe, and blood from the murderers was left at the scenes of the crimes, but no detectives were gathering any evidence or DNA samples at all, and it was all chalked up as “unsolvable crimes.” Vaccine violence is happening, and it’s happening at exponential rates now, thanks to the toxic spike protein injections. mRNA is designed to instruct the cells to continue producing these vascular-clotting prions indefinitely, so who is to say how many millions, if not billions, of deaths they will cause sooner than later?

This is mass genocide by vaccine violence. This must be investigated. We have the technology to find out the causes of all these unexpected, “unexplainable” sudden deaths of millions of people right after they get the Covid jabs. The elephant in the room is so obvious, but the injected masses are suffering from vax-brain and can’t see the forest for the trees. Let’s help them all see it by demanding autopsies and publishing data to expose the truth about this Vaccine Holocaust.

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on the Vaccine Holocaust that’s sweeping the nation and the world as you read this.

Sources include:

“Nations, states, and central banks are quietly but rapidly shifting their money to precious metals. With bank runs, recession, CBDCs, and worse on the horizon, it’s easy to see why. NOW is the time to learn more about moving portions of your retirement or wealth to a self-directed gold and silver IRA through an America-First, Christian precious metals company.” – JD Rucker (not a financial advisor, just a guy who’s paying attention)

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.