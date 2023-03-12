At a time when the U.S. government should be making massive spending cuts and reversing their woke ESG agenda to stabilize the economy, they’re instead doubling down on bad policies and switching on their favorite “solution” to financial problems: Printing more money.

Following the earthshattering fall of Silicon Valley Bank on Tuesday, fear of more carnage prompted actions by other banks. Now, the FDIC has shuttered another bank on the other coast, making massive turbulence in the coming weeks a certainty.

Regulators have shut down New York’s Signature Bank for the same basic reasons they took down Silicon Valley Bank. According to Red State:

The move to shutter the second bank is seen in the financial world as a race to contain the fallout from SVB’s collapse. The Fed is trying to auction the bank’s assets off, accepting bids until Sunday night. There is concern in Washington D.C. that this is the beginning of a bigger financial crisis, one that could rival the Global Financial Crisis from the Bush and early Obama years. The worry from folks like my colleague Streiff is that this is a very big and very slippery slope toward nationalizing the financial markets.

The Fed, in its release, is trying to convince Americans that this is limited to just a depositor bailout and not a greater handout to shareholders and other debtholders, saying “Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected” and that “Senior management has also been removed.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initiated an emergency series of policies. The most noteworthy is to remove the $250,000 limit on FDIC depositor insurance. This will allow big money depositors at these two banks to not be harmed. To be able to do this without putting the burden on taxpayers means printing more money. This is why in Yellen’s press release she noted that they are working with the Fed to offer a bailout to depositors.

According to the press release:

Washington, DC — The following statement was released by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg:

Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.

After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.

We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.

Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.

Finally, the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.

The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry. Those reforms combined with today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.

It’s noteworthy that she referred to these measures as “reforms” rather than anything temporary. This isn’t a stopgap. It’s the new normal. This tells us beyond any shadow of a doubt that they realize the economy is in the process of tanking and they’re trying to hold it together until they get their Central Bank Digital Currency ready.

That’s part of the endgame. A manufactured and semi-controlled economic collapse will give the powers-that-be the predicate they need to force a Digital Dollar upon sooner rather than later. This is why I strongly urge Americans to start stocking up on essentials now. Tighten your financial belts. Cancel amenities and reduce frivolous spending if appropriate. Things are getting very rocky and if this really is by design as I suspect, it’s not going to get any better soon.

This is also why I am telling friends and family to move their retirement funds to self-directed precious metals IRAs. I am not a financial advisor but it makes a whole lot of sense to me to get wealth as far away from other markets as quickly as possible. Even though we have three gold sponsors, in this unique circumstance I’m recommending one in particular.

