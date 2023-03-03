For the last several months, we have been ringing the alarm bells regarding the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty. It was concerning that so few were talking about it, especially when we consider that EVERYONE in conservative and alternative media were talking about it last April, May, and June. But it was allegedly “foiled” back then, so it fell off the radar.

As we’ve noted, it was never actually foiled. It was delayed. And since then we’ve been trying to ring the same alarm bell louder and louder. Last week, things came to a head when I devoted nearly four hours of my shows to this week’s WHO meeting. The treaty will be signed by Joe Biden and officially take effect in the United States despite claims by naysayers that it must receive Senate approval for ratification.

Now, I’m starting to think that I’m either wrong about it (I’m not) or our brothers and sisters in conservative and alternative media are simply too distracted to notice the most imminent existential threat we are facing. This is it. This is the big one. And it’s being manifested in plain sight with only a whisper of protest from the “good guys” in American media.

I know it’s not for lack of interest. The emails I’ve been receiving over the last week tell me the people want to hear about it. Independent conservative show host Liz Wheeler said during a poll last week on Instagram, the Pandemic Treaty was the most requested topic to cover. The people want to know what’s happening and more importantly what we can do to stop it.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be devoting another two hours to the topic. I will offer four explicit and three implicit attacks on not just our sovereignty, but our very existence as a nation.

Dispelling the Claim That it Must Be Approved by the Senate

Many people keep saying the Senate will not give the supermajority approval necessary for a treaty to be ratified. That is accurate. However, this “executive agreement” is written in a way that sidesteps the need for Senate approval.

Just as Senate approval was not needed last year when Biden signed the OECD global tax agreement, so too will he use the same Supreme Court precedent to circumvent Senate approval for ratification of the Pandemic Treaty. As Kevin Stocklin from The Epoch Times explained:

A key question surrounding the accord is whether the Biden administration can bind the United States to treaties and agreements without Senate consent, which is required under the Constitution. The zero draft concedes that, per international law, treaties between countries must be ratified by national legislatures, thus respecting the right of their citizens to consent.

However, the draft also includes a clause that the accord will go into effect on a “provisional” basis as soon as it’s signed by delegates to the WHO and would, therefore, be legally binding on members without being ratified by legislatures.

“Whoever drafted this clause knew as much about U.S. constitutional law and international law as I did, and deliberately drafted it to circumvent the power of the Senate to give its advice and consent to treaties, to provisionally bring it into force immediately upon signature,” Boyle said. In addition, “the Biden administration will take the position that this is an international executive agreement that the president can conclude of his own accord without approval by Congress and is binding on the United States of America, including all state and local democratically elected officials, governors, attorney generals, and health officials.”

There are several U.S. Supreme Court decisions that may support the Biden administration’s position, according to Boyle. They include State of Missouri v. Holland, in which the Supreme Court ruled that treaties supersede state laws, while other decisions, such as United States v. Belmont, ruled that executive agreements without Senate consent can be legally binding, with the force of treaties.

There are parallels between the WHO pandemic accord and a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) global tax agreement, which the Biden administration signed on to, although Republicans say has “no path forward” to legislative approval. In the OECD agreement, punitive terms are built in that allow foreign countries to punish American companies if the deal isn’t ratified by the United States.

Unfortunately, the Pandemic Treaty is only one side of a two-track threat to our nation and its people.

A TWO Track Approach

With as little attention as is being paid to the Pandemic Treaty, even less is attention is being paid to the World Health Assembly’s push to amend the 2005 International Health Regulations. There is plenty of crossover between the two but there are also unique challenges they pose. As noted in The Epoch Times:

The WHO pandemic treaty is part of a two-track effort, coinciding with an initiative by the World Health Assembly to create new global pandemic regulations that experts fear would also supersede the laws of member states. The World Health Assembly is the rule-making body of the WHO, comprised of representatives from the member states.

“Both [initiatives] are fatally dangerous,” Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, told The Epoch Times. “Either one or both would set up a worldwide medical police state under the control of the WHO, and in particular WHO Director-General Tedros.

“If either one or both of these go through, Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians.”

Physician Meryl Nass told The Epoch Times: “If these rules go through as currently drafted, I, as a doctor, will be told what I am allowed to give a patient and what I am prohibited from giving a patient, whenever the WHO declares a public health emergency. So they can tell you you’re getting remdesivir, but you can’t have hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. What they’re also saying is they believe in equity, which means everybody in the world gets vaccinated, whether or not you need it, whether or not you’re already immune.”

Regarding medical treatments, the accord would require member nations to “monitor and regulate against substandard and falsified pandemic-related products.” Based on previous WHO and Biden administration policy, this would likely include forcing populations to take newly developed vaccines, while preventing doctors from prescribing nonvaccine treatments or medicines.

James Roguski did a fantastic job of explaining the two separate tracks. Here’s a graphic from his article:

Let’s look at the seven things we should be most concerned about that go far beyond lost sovereignty. That alone is bad enough, but when we dig into the details and extrapolate the true end results, it’s far worse than a slap in the face to our Constitution. This is a true existential threat that so few in conservative and alternative media are addressing yet. Hopefully, that will eventually change but in the meantime the number of voices calling this out is unfathomably low.

20% of U.S. Medical Supplies Go to the WHO for Worldwide Distribution

The United States has been the most generous nation in human history when it comes to delivering aid to other nations. It’s not even close. When tragedy strikes, the U.S. government and private American charities are invariably the deepest pockets from which the world takes a cut.

The Pandemic Treaty will codify this generosity into international law, forcing an immediate shift of one-fifth of our medical assets to the world in the name of “equity.” According to Betsy McCaughey from the NY Post:

Under the draft treaty, presented Monday in Geneva, the United States will be obligated to hand over a whopping 20% of its medical supplies, including diagnostic tests, antiviral medications and vaccines, to WHO for global distribution.

Article 10 of the treaty specifies this will be done “in real time,” not after American needs are met. The United States will no longer be able to rush treatments and vaccines to its own citizens, prioritizing them before sending aid to other countries.

Grandma will have to wait longer for her Paxlovid or other treatments because those items, now being stockpiled and paid for by American taxpayers, will be shipped to Nigeria, Uruguay, Afghanistan and other underdeveloped nations.

WHO will call the shots on which countries get what supplies.

Treaty supporters skewer the United States for using up most of the Paxlovid on Americans during the recent pandemic and monopolizing early access to vaccines. They think Americans should make their own families’ health secondary to achieving global equity.

Harvard public-health expert Jesse Bump says the treaty is designed to correct “the shameful and selfish actions of rich countries in the COVID pandemic.”

Worse, the treaty suspends patent protection for new vaccines and treatments whenever WHO declares a pandemic.

Drug companies will put the brakes on investing billions developing future antivirals and vaccines under such a threat. The treaty deplores “intellectual property” as a barrier to “scientific progress for all.” Just the opposite is true.

Medical Surveillance Will Be Invasive and Ubiquitous

This could easily be the scariest of the negative components of the Pandemic Treaty, but I am hopeful that adoption will be slower than they expect. I also believe that those who are not living in cities or even suburbs will be able to avoid this far better than everyone else. For these reasons, I’ve dropped this down lower on the list.

They will be tracking us. They will try to track everything, and I’m not talking about more traffic cameras. They will push to track us through devices. They will attempt to get DNA samples of every living human. They will want us to wear badges with our medical (and eventually financial) information on it, and eventually they will push the notion of replacing wearables with implants.

As crazy as all of that sounds to anyone who hasn’t been a conspiracy theorist for a long time, the progression has already begun. Now it’s just a matter of easing the people into acceptance and compliance as quickly as possible.

Article 18, Sections 6 and 7 state:

6. The Parties commit to strengthen multisectoral, coordinated, interoperable and integrated One Health surveillance systems and strengthen laboratory capacity to identify and assess the risks and emergence of pathogens and variants with pandemic potential, in order to minimize spill-over events, mutations and the risks associated with zoonotic neglected tropical and vector-borne diseases, with a view to preventing small-scale outbreaks in wildlife or domesticated animals from becoming a pandemic.

7. Each Party shall:

(a) implement actions to prevent pandemics from pathogens resistant to antimicrobial agents, taking into account relevant tools and guidelines, through a One Health approach, and collaborate with relevant partners, including the Quadripartite;

(b) foster actions at national and community levels that encompass whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to control zoonotic outbreaks (in wildlife and domesticated animals), including engagement of communities in surveillance that identifies zoonotic outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance at source;

(c) develop and implement a national One Health action plan on antimicrobial resistance that strengthens antimicrobial stewardship in the human and animal sectors, optimizes antimicrobial consumption, increases investment in, and promotes equitable and affordable access to, new medicines, diagnostic tools, vaccines and other interventions, strengthens infection prevention and control in health care settings and sanitation and biosecurity in livestock farms, and provides technical support to developing countries;

(d) enhance surveillance to identify and report on pathogens resistant to antimicrobial agents in humans, livestock and aquaculture that have pandemic potential, building on the existing global reporting systems; and

Intellectual Property Will Be Meaningless as Equity Quashes Innovation… Until The WHO Demands It

The phrase “intellectual property” is mentioned 11 times in the WHO CA+. In every instance, it is noted as being recognized… “but.” It’s in these conjunctions that we get to the reality of what the Pandemic Treaty will do.

In essence, intellectual property for Big Pharma will be contingent on needs. They will have their innovations honored and will be allowed to make profits from them until the moment the World Health organization decides something needs to be made widely available, at which point they will compel Big Pharma to pony up their goods.

This will have a cooling effect on medical research. Companies will shift their focus to profitable items that are less likely to be socialized. And when the need arises for them to help tackle a real threat, they will be reticent to invest heavily knowing their chances of recouping their money will be minimized.

But that’s NOT the end goal for the globalist elite cabal. What they want to be able to do in the not-too-distant future is to claim that since profits are too important to these companies, that it makes sense to form public-private partnerships that will incentivize Big Pharma to play ball and do the bidding of the World Health Organization.

As much as part of me is pleased to watch Big Pharma get squeezed, the end result will be horrific for the people. The system is corrupt, but at least we know they are driven by profits and therefore they want to continue to innovate. The Pandemic Treaty will lead to a completely different socialized version of pharmaceutical research that will driven by the “common good” rather than the benefit of investors. It will not solve the problems we currently have with Big Pharma. It will only redirect the threats. We’ll be fighting against expanding tyranny instead of greedy corruption.

Censorship Will Be Centralized and Supreme

The Ministry of Truth that was initially designed to be operated by the Department of Homeland Security will be shifted under the authority of the World Health Organization.

Article 17, Section 1 states:

The Parties commit to increase science, public health and pandemic literacy in the population, as well as access to information on pandemics and their effects, and tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation, including through promotion of international cooperation.

Worldwide Vaccine Passports Will Be Mandatory

Tom Parker over at Reclaim The Net explained how the IHR changes will translate into a universal and mandatory vaccine passport:

The WHO laid out its plans for global vaccine passports in a series of proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) — a legally binding instrument that imposes various conditions on 196 countries when the WHO declares certain types of health emergencies.

The movement to amend these International Health Regulations (IHR) began in January last year when the Biden administration quietly pushed for major changes. Since this initial push, other member states have proposed their own amendments and the total number of proposed changes now sits at 307.

These proposed amendments give the WHO new powers to declare “potential” health emergencies and include commitments from member states to recognize the WHO as the “coordinating authority” during certain types of health emergencies.

They also outline how the WHO intends to use its new powers to push global vaccine passports when it declares “potential or actual” health emergencies.

The current version of the IHR already allow the WHO to issue recommendations to “review proof of vaccination,” “require vaccination,” and “implement tracing of contacts of suspect or affected persons.”

However, these proposed amendments to the IHR greatly expand on the existing recommendations and lay out a framework for digital vaccine passports and other forms of digital tracking.

New text has been added that allows member states to require “documents containing information for a lab test in digital or physical format” and “information on vaccination against a disease.”

Another amendment states that “documents containing information concerning traveler’s destination…should preferably be produced in digital form, with paper form as a residual option” and suggests that this will be used for contact tracing.

One amendment paves the way for “other types of proofs and certificates” which “may be designed by the Health Assembly” (the WHO’s decision-making body) and will be used to “attest the holder’s status as having a decreased risk of being the disease carrier. These other proofs include test certificates (which provide proof someone has been tested for a disease) and recovery certificates (which provide proof someone has recovered from a disease).

Not only do these proposed amendments to the IHR push for post-Covid vaccine passports, digital proofs, and digital certificates but they also state that “vaccination certificates should be considered approved” when the WHO has declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and there’s “a scenario of voluntary vaccination using products still at the research phase or subject to very limited availability.”

Additionally, they mandate that digital health documents “incorporate means to verify their authenticity via retrieval from an official web site, such as a QR code.”

And it doesn’t end there. These proposed amendments also lay out a “minimum” and “maximum” scenario for the data to be collected via this proposed vaccine passport and digital certificates scheme.

At minimum, the WHO wants vaccine, test, and recovery certificates to contain a person’s name, national identity number, passport number, type of vaccine, vaccine batch number, date of administration, place of administration, and an official stamp.

In the maximum scenario, the WHO wants these digital certificates to contain all of the data from the minimum scenario plus a person’s vaccination history and a QR code that supports the retrieval of vaccination information.

“Pandemic Prevention” Will Leak Into Everything, Including Climate Change Policies

The skeleton key to unlock the door to any policy is climate change. The cultists and their puppet masters can attribute literally anything to either being caused by climate change or being a cause of climate change. Therefore, it’s extremely important for the IHR and the Pandemic Treaty to focus on pandemic and epidemic prevention. From there, it all comes down to normalizing the “scientific” conclusion that climate change is the root cause of our health woes.

Article 4, Section 14 states:

14. One Health – Multisectoral and transdisciplinary actions should recognize the interconnection between people, animals, plants and their shared environment, for which a coherent, integrated and unifying approach should be strengthened and applied with an aim to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems, including through, but not limited to, attention to the prevention of epidemics due to pathogens resistant to antimicrobial agents and zoonotic diseases.

Normalization of ESG on Steroids Through Forced Public-Private Partnerships

As we extrapolate out the likely repercussions from adoption of either the Vaccine Treaty, the IHR changes, or both, it’s challenging to come up with the worst of the various evils. I decided their push for Environmental Social Governance (ESG) is the biggest threat because it’s only loosely pointed to but never explicitly named.

Not using the actual letters “ESG” might make some believe that it’s not really there, but it’s actually present throughout. All three words are used dozens of times, just not together. Moreover, they include keywords like “equity” and “inclusiveness” that point to their focus on social governance.

They’re avoiding the connection while still alerting anyone who’s paying attention that their intentions are pervasive throughout the document. It’s like saying we’re going to get together for turkey day when we give thanks for what the pilgrims did before the United States was formed. Everybody would know they’re talking about Thanksgiving even though they didn’t explicitly say the name of the holiday.

As noted earlier, Big Pharma will be compelled into a public-private partnership with the government as a proxy for the World Health Organization. But it won’t just be Big Pharma. In order to achieve perfect ESG compliance, the WHO and their proxies will partner with and take control of corporate media, Big Tech, and public education to start. Eventually they will partner with central banks and components of the manufacturing sector.

Anyone who has read Atlas Shrugged can better understand the progression of socialized takeover. And while we’d all love to believe that our Constitution and the presence of patriots in American can thwart their evil plans, we have to appreciate the cooling effect that has swept this nation. The aftereffects of January 6, 2021, have made organizing opposition events much more challenging while giving our federal law enforcement a manufactured predicate to crack down on dissenters.

Thankfully, we have two things on our side. I firmly believe that there’s still a fighting spirit among millions of Americans that simply needs to be awakened. I also believe that no matter how foolproof the plans of the globalist elite cabal seem to be, they are only going to work if God allows them to work. If we are going to overcome this, it will be because He empowers us to do so. If we cannot, then we’re likely in the end times and we’ll all be home very soon. Either way, we should rejoice.

