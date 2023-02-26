Editor’s Commentary: There seems to be an awakening happening around us. All I have is a feeling based on anecdotes, but I don’t think I’m being too optimistic when I say the people are becoming more cognizant that things are going crazy in the world and most of those things are being manufactured.

A healthy distrust of the official narratives is spreading. We’re seeing our various channels growing rapidly. We’re seeing fewer comments about how I’m just being paranoid or fearmongering for some sort of grift. There’s a spirit of chaos spreading among the masses, but it’s being accompanied by a spirit of awareness reaching others.

The challenge that I always have to remind myself to take into account is that the fatigue that comes from a constant flow of bad news can have debilitating effects. In my mission to inform the people of the evil machinations of the various forces arrayed against us, I have to remember that my personal hope for the future does not always translate in the midst of all the bad news. My faith in Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior allows me to see all of the turmoil with an understanding that our story is going to get darker and darker until the ultimate light shines at the end.

There are many solid reasons to despair but there’s a tremendous reason to rejoice. The world will continue to get crazier every day, just as our Bible tells us it will. We must do everything in our power to fight the good fight. For me and the rest of you out there who are fighting by spreading the truth, it’s so important to make sure we accompany the bad news we share with the good news of the Gospel.

Otherwise, we’re no better than secular conspiracy theorists who stoke fear for the sake of fear.

Keep all of that in mind as you read the article below by Michael Snyder from End of the American Dream. We share the truth because we must. We know that the vast majority of things happening in the world today are pointing toward horrors on the horizon, but knowing that the horrors precede eternal life should help you work through the negative feelings this world invokes. If you think things are going crazy, it’s because they are. But you’re not alone. God will see the faithful through. Here’s Michael’s article…

Death, Destruction and Violence Everywhere You Look…

I have been called a “doom and gloomer” because I talk honestly about the things that are going on in our world. But I am not actually a “doom and gloomer” at all. In fact, I am wildly optimistic about the future. Every piece of “bad news” is also a piece of “great news” if you look at it from the proper perspective. All of human history has been building up to a grand crescendo, and we get to be here for it. So even though there is death, destruction and violence all around us, this is not the end. Once we get through the “birth pains” that we are experiencing now, everything will be completely different. But it is certainly true that we have a whole lot of pain to go through before we get there. The “perfect storm” that we are experiencing now will greatly intensify, and one major crisis is just going to lead directly into the next one.

Let me give you an example of what I am talking about. We were originally told that the unprecedented environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio only killed a few thousand animals, but now officials are admitting that more than 40,000 animals have died…

Last week, officials said they believed that the Ohio train derailment had killed 3,500 aquatic animals. On Thursday, they provided a new estimate, pushing the total to more than 43,700 animals within a 5-mile area. Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said on Thursday that the new estimate comes amid updated calculations.

Sadly, the final death toll is likely to be far, far higher.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that a mysterious “white dust” has been falling out of the sky in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania…

#BREAKING

“white dust” falling out of the sky event in Maryland and West Virginia.

Residents described it as a “fine ash feel

Reports from Allegany County, Maryland, WV and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/YMwxpfU3C2 — Mekal Shan (@mekalshan) February 24, 2023

At this point, it is unclear if this “white dust” has anything to do with the disaster in East Palestine.

Hopefully there is no connection.

One thing that I have noticed is that many people will descend into fits of rage at the smallest provocation these days.

Right now, a video of a student beating a teacher to a pulp because she took away his Nintendo Switch is going viral all over social media…

The story is this teacher took away his Nintendo and he chased her down and beat the hell out of her. What is wrong with these kids… pic.twitter.com/83wPdja2yt — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 24, 2023

Sadly, this is far from an isolated incident.

At this point, wild school brawls have become increasingly common all over America.

Here is just one example…

School principal at Alice Springs school protects girl from being bashed. pic.twitter.com/rOV0Q8Yg33 — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) February 23, 2023

Of course our schools are just a reflection of what is going on in our society as a whole.

Violence is everywhere, and media coverage of one major shooting just bleeds over into coverage of the next one.

Just a little while ago, a shopping mall in Syracuse, New York had to be evacuated because of shots that were fired there…

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple shots fired at Destiny Mall USA⁰⁰📌#Syracuse | #Newyork⁰

Right now dozens of authorities, along with SWAT are responding to multiple shots fired inside destiny mall USA in Syracuse New York. The mall is on lockdown as Police are currently instructing… https://t.co/E1LPQq5nhQ pic.twitter.com/7UpPpm8vDI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 24, 2023

Over in Europe, officials are trying to figure out why excess deaths are absolutely soaring all over the continent.

What in the world could possibly be causing this to happen?…

Personally, I'm mad at President Putin for causing excess deaths to spike, preventing local health authorities from looking into it, and then tricking our media into ignoring it. Only an actual monster would do that! pic.twitter.com/T8Jz6Mz8nu — Chris "Early Treatment" Martenson, PhD (@chrismartenson) February 21, 2023

Speaking of Europe, someone apparently decided that it would be a good idea for the U.S. to fly B-52 bombers that are capable of dropping nuclear warheads within a couple hundred kilometers of the Russian border…

🇺🇸✈️🇪🇪🇷🇺2 US B-52 bombers in the sky over Estonian Tallinn, 200 km from the borders of Russia,few hours ago pic.twitter.com/oav2nCYLOd — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) February 24, 2023

And a military official in Austria just publicly admitted something that he was not supposed to admit…

Austrian colonel Markus Reisner shares a scheme on sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine without sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine. Is this how the tanks will be manned? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1RmkOIrbWT — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) February 6, 2023

As I discussed earlier today, we really are on the brink of global war.

The Chinese claim they want peace, but they have been preparing for war too…

Meanwhile, on Russian television pundits are actually talking about “waking up” the Yellowstone supervolcano with nukes…

Attention, United States! Russian propagandists discuss "waking up" the Yellowstone volcano with nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/tu5kJv6Ww0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 23, 2023

Over the past several years, we have seen so much death, destruction and violence.

But so much more is on the way.

We truly do live in apocalyptic times, and I fully expect global events to accelerate even more during the months ahead.

