Kevin Jenkins, Co-chair Zelenko Freedom Foundation explores the possibility that Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was related to his Covid-19 vaccination status, and explores how to hold Big Pharma accountable for the Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths, in this episode of The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

Kevin is co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation. He is a regular on the public speaking circuit and has co-founded Urban Global Health Alliance and Freedom Travel Alliance. Jenkins has extensive experience in the corporate world, managing portfolios over $200M In news, Alex goes through:

–James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, resigned under pressure.

–Rubio Bill Would Restrict Gender-Confused from Military Service.

—Woke military can do surgeries for transgenders costing taxpayers millions but can’t keep Air force jets in the sky.

–Biden offers to guarantee pensions and social security of 50 millions Ukranians.–Idaho lawmakers introduce legislation to criminalize those who administer COVID vaccines.–The future of the world’s oceans will be at stake starting Monday when UN member states meet for ostensibly the final round of negotiations that will decide the fate of a treaty aimed at protecting the world’s oceans.–Dems exposing voter machines.–Steve Friend, an FBI whistleblower who has divulged to Congress on alleged civil liberties violations in […]