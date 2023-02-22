Graphic/NewsGuard Website NewsGuard is a self-appointed misinformation watchdog. It seems to be just one more way Americans are not allowed to think for themselves. Co-CEOs Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz claim it is the “ librarian for the internet.” Set up specifically to rate online journalistic integrity, Brill states NewsGuard provides services that “ explain to people something about the reliability and trustworthiness and background of those who are feeding them the news.” Eric Effron is the organization’s Editorial Director .
Brill is a Yale graduate and lawyer who has authored multiple best-selling books and was, among other things, CEO of Verified Identity Pass, Inc ., the first U.S. biometric Voluntary Credentialing Program that went bankrupt in 2009. It was the parent company of CLEAR which went back online in 2010 and then went public in 2021 .
According to MintPressNews , “Crovitz held a number of positions at Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal , eventually becoming executive vice president of the former and the publisher of the latter before both were sold to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp in 2007. He is also a board member of Business Insider , which has received over $30 million from Washington […]
