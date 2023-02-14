Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has blasted Democrat President Joe Biden over his handling of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Biden is “detached from reality” and “delusional” about the threat posed by CCP, Johnson told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Johnson also slammed Biden over his handling of the recent downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

“He’s detached from reality,” Johnson said of Biden.

“He’s delusional,” the senator added.

"He's detached from reality," Johnson said of Biden.

"He's delusional," the senator added.

"He says that we have control over it. We don't."And the fact that he doesn't acknowledge the fact that what is happening here is alarming and puts our nation in peril is itself alarming."As the balloon drifted over the United States some two weeks ago, Republicans scrutinized the president over his handling of the situation."We don't exactly have the A-team in place right now, which is also more than unfortunate," Johnson continued."We have got to say the B-team isn't probably even accurate."