Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has blasted Democrat President Joe Biden over his handling of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Biden is “detached from reality” and “delusional” about the threat posed by CCP, Johnson told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”
Johnson also slammed Biden over his handling of the recent downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
“He’s detached from reality,” Johnson said of Biden.
“He’s delusional,” the senator added.
“He says that we have control over it. We don’t.“And the fact that he doesn’t acknowledge the fact that what is happening here is alarming and puts our nation in peril is itself alarming.”As the balloon drifted over the United States some two weeks ago, Republicans scrutinized the president over his handling of the situation.“We don’t exactly have the A-team in place right now, which is also more than unfortunate,” Johnson continued.“We have got to say the B-team isn’t probably even accurate … Slay the latest News for free! “And it should alarm Americans.” Sen. Ron Johnson SNAPS on Biden Crime Family, Says China may be BLACKMAILING Joe Biden with spy balloons: “Joe Biden is compromised in terms of his foreign financial entanglements, but the Chinese communist government knows, Russia knows, […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.