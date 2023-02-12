Editor’s Commentary: Nine times out of ten, I won’t publish stories about UFOs. I treat them like I treat French cuisine; I enjoy consuming it but I don’t have the culinary skills to make it. There is simply too much disinformation out there. It takes time, expertise, and technology to sift through to distinguish the truly interesting UFO stories from the fake ones.

The current status of UFO stories following the Chinese spy balloon incident is very much different than it was before. We’ve seen multiple credible stories popping up, which makes this article’s headline question so appropriate. Seriously, what’s going on? Is this a new phenomenon or has it been happening quietly for a while? Are we under attack? Is all of this just a big nothingburger, a distraction to keep us looking in the skies instead of looking into the multiple threats we face?

With those questions in mind, I am pleased to publish Mike Adams’ story below. And for the first time since we launched the site, I encourage readers to take UFO stories seriously… at least for now. Just know that oftentimes the “official accounts” of such stories are as loaded with disinformation as stories put out by UFO pranksters. Here’s Mike…

With a hat tip to the ZGoldenReport account on Brighteon.social, here’s a short list of some of the insanity happening just today:

WTF is happening today?

A new Norovirus that is a Contagious Stomach & Intestinal Virus that is now a thing! Massive inflation protest in Portugal Jesus Statue got nailed by a lightening bolt (Brazil’s) Lula pushing the Mark of the Beast Historic protest against the new pension reform all over France Two UFOs shot down between Montana & Canada border! Turkey’s earthquake was 800 times more powerful than the Hiroshima explosion X-1 Solar Flare going to hit Latin America

Breitbart.com is reporting, “U.S. Jet Takes Down ‘Unidentified Object that Violated Canadian Airspace’,” saying:

An American jet shot down “an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace” Saturday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered it to be taken down.

The alleged infringement on Canada’s airspace comes a day after NORAD shot down an unidentified object over territorial waters off Alaska’s coast and a week after U.S. forces shot down a Chinese Spy balloon that traversed the country for days.

RedState.com is reporting that pilots who engaged one of the UFOs said, “the object interfered with their sensors, and they couldn’t figure out how it was flying/what its propulsion system was.”

An unknown / non-visible propulsion system? Sounds like anti-gravity tech or something really unusual.

Via Breitbart.com:

On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said, “The object was about the size of a small car so not similar in size or shape to the high altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.”

The fact that CNN is broadcasting this story probably indicates some nefarious plot is afoot to distract or mislead the public about all this:

CNN: US Pilots approaching object shot down over Alaska said the aircraft interfered with their plane’s sensors, another said they ‘could identify no identifiable propulsion system and they did not know how it was actually staying in the air’ pic.twitter.com/H4q3iUwwE9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2023

So that’s two UFOs and one Chinese EMP balloon in just one week, all covered by CNN, a mouthpiece for the CIA.

Plus, don’t forget about the green lasers beaming down from orbit, seen near Hawaii:

Here’s the full report from Evolutionary Energy Arts, via Brighteon.com:

There’s so much weird stuff going on, I texted Alex Jones for comment, telling him I wonder if we are being set up for an alien attack false flag event as a cover for a global “reset” or some similar event.

It’s clear from his reply that he’s going to cover all this during a special Sunday broadcast at Infowars.com. I’ll also be digging and commenting on this for Monday’s podcast.

Also, don’t forget about this bizarre, alien-looking claw-like vehicle object that fell from the sky over Alaska in April of last year. It was covered by StrangeSounds.org and other alt media sites:

Guess what all these have in common? They appear in Northern skies, and Russia has set up a military base near the North Pole, seizing the “high ground” on planet Earth, from which Russia can easily strike North American targets.

Are these secret Russian military craft or missiles being shot down over North America? At this point, your guess is as good as mine, but something highly unusual is happening in our skies: Lasers, balloons, UFOs, falling objects, smoke trails… and US military fighter jets are expending munitions to bring these objects down, so it’s no exaggeration to say that there’s a war taking place in our skies right now.

The only question is: A war with whom?

Stay tuned for more analysis…

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code "survive2030".

