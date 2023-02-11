Imagine having Donald Trump keynoting a conference on integrity in journalism. Imagine Novak Djokovic being called on to present arguments in favor of vaccine mandates. Imagine Daniel Day Lewis getting hired to work on a documentary about the importance of comic book superhero movies.

If you can imagine any of those things, then you can understand the sheer bravery of Skyhorse Publishing for having Revolver News founder Darren Beattie write a long forward for the January 6th Commission’s report.

Beattie has been the tip of the spear of courageous journalists exposing the Deep State’s plot to manufacture the “insurrection” of January 6, 2021. He has written profusely about people like Ray Epps, the so-called ” DNC pipe bomber,” and the mysterious Scaffold Commander. He has also openly accused the FBI of intentionally prompting the various “crimes” committed on that fateful day at the Capitol Building.

As Beattie says, it was a “Fedsurrection.”

Here’s an excerpt from his forward for the book, “The January 6th Report: The Report of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol“.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I sat with Beattie to discuss the Fedsurrection and other topics of extreme interest to Americans.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.