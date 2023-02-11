The FBI believes that “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” are drawn to “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology,” according to a leaked internal memo.
The document, which was leaked by a whistleblower from the FBI field office in Richmond, warns that such extremism will likely increase in the run-up to the next general elections.
According to the whistleblower, the memo was distributed among agents last month.
The FBI’s Richmond field office allegedly published a document on January 23 titled: “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.”
The document stresses: “UNCLASSIFIED/FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY” and “FBI INTERNAL USE ONLY — DO NOT DISSEMINATE EXTERNALLY.”
The purported FBI internal memo was leaked to UncoverDC.com .The documents were supplied by Kyle Seraphin – a former FBI special agent who was indefinitely suspended without pay in June 2022.Seraphin was suspended after being at the bureau for six years, according to National Review .The FBI’s Richmond field office allegedly claims it had “increasingly observed interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists in radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.”The memo adds that this “presents opportunities for threat mitigation through the exploration of new avenues of tripwire and source development.” Slay […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
