Hungarian PM is the only leader capable of seeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict through the lens of Realpolitik — which is why he’s pushing for peace Mario Fantini was at that controversial meeting with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban the other day, and wrote about it here . Excerpt: Orbán’s frank discussion of the war in Ukraine, for example, reflected a deep, nuanced, and historically informed understanding of Russian behavior, motivations, and tactics. He noted that being isolated by the West is not necessarily unwelcome by the Russians, and that Moscow takes the long view on all pressing geopolitical matters. This is something that the West seems to have trouble doing in its own dealings with both Russia and the Islamic world—civilizations that think in terms of millennia, not months or even mere years. By comparison, many Western leaders seem like strategic neophytes. They are so wedded to preconceived tactics or short-term approaches that they have locked themselves into a dangerous, predetermined path. The West, Orbán said, now seems to be hurtling down this path without an ability to adjust its course, despite changing circumstances. The West is not “nimble,” to use a term favored by business schools. “War,” Orbán said, […]

Read the whole story at www.theamericanconservative.com

