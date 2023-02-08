The vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill either oppose cuts to Medicare and Social Security, or they avoid the issue like the plague. It SHOULD be an issue that the “fiscally conservative” party talks about more, but Democrats have made it such a toxic topic that President Trump, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are all in agreement that the GOP will not touch it.

Why, then, do Democrats continue to claim Republicans are going after the two massive entitlement expenditures? At Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech, Joe Biden continued to gaslight over the issue. Thankfully, some Republicans pushed back. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went so far as to scream out “liar” when Biden brought it up.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I'm not saying it's the majority," Biden says. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a "liar!" pic.twitter.com/zMO3M2IiBz — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) February 8, 2023

Biden at least acknowledged that it’s not “most” Republicans. He said he had the receipts in the form of a proposal that was sent to him, likely by a handful of Republican lawmakers who rightly pointed out that Medicare and Social Security are unsustainable if reforms are not made immediately. But it’s toxic… and that’s the point.

Why do even lucid and otherwise fiscally responsible Republicans shy away from the important issue? It’s because Democrats desperately NEED them to fail. They NEED the burden of entitlements to cripple American taxpayers and lead this nation towards the inevitable forced adoption of Modern Monetary Theory.

There are only two possible ways to continue Medicare and Social Security. Either we make massive cuts across the board or we print money to cover the expenses. That’s it. The former will be unpopular among lawmakers who know cuts are the easiest way for them to lose elections. The latter would be pure devastation that prompts a complete economic collapse as more nations abandon the U.S. Dollar as the world reserve currency.

I talked about all of this on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show. I referenced this article below by Mary Margaret Olohan from Daily Signal.

Republicans Erupt, Call Biden ‘LIAR’ Over Medicare Claims

House Republicans booed President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening over the president’s claim that the GOP wants to cut Medicare and Social Security.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years,” Biden said. “That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away.”

“Other Republicans say if we don’t cut Social Security and Medicare, they’ll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history,” he added. “I won’t let that happen.”

His remarks elicited a strong reaction from the assembled lawmakers—many of whom can be heard loudly booing.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who had leapt to her feet, can be seen giving the president a thumbs-down.

“Liar,” she yelled.

The House Republicans’ Twitter account similarly denounced Biden’s claim, noting that Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that “cuts to Medicare and Social Security, they are off the table.”

“Joe Biden is LIAR,” the House Republicans account said on Tuesday evening. And the Republican National Committee’s Twitter account reminded users that “a decade ago, Biden repeatedly stressed the importance of NEGOTIATING the debt limit.”

And former President Donald Trump similarly slammed Biden in a Truth Social post, saying, “He’s lying so much about Social Security, Medicare, and so many other things!”

Joe Biden is LIAR. #SOTU "Cuts to Medicare and Social Security they are off the table." – @SpeakerMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/DamVCUFkz7 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 8, 2023

“Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors,” Biden continued. “Americans have been paying into them with every single paycheck since they started working. So tonight, let’s all agree to stand up for seniors. Stand up and show them we will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare.”

“Those benefits belong to the American people,” Biden said. “They earned them. If anyone tries to cut Social Security, I will stop them. And if anyone tries to cut Medicare, I will stop them. I will not allow them to be taken away. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.”

Alternative Video Sources:

Hate of the Union: The REAL Reason Biden and Democrats Continue Gaslighting About Medicare and Social Security https://t.co/PD8gwYkQxV — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 8, 2023

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker