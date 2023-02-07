The spy balloon incident was a direct military incursion by China against the United States of America. According to Gordon Chang in the article below, this tells us China is ready to go to war with us. Is he right or is he fearmongering?

Meanwhile, multiple military and intelligence leaders have been declaring various timelines for an upcoming Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Most of them have been warning that American intervention will be necessary. Depending on the state of the Russia-Ukraine war and our involvement there, it is possible that we could be embroiled in two major regional conflicts at the same time. Both could accelerate. The generals and intelligence officers talking about it seem eager to engage. Are they being prudent or are they warmongering?

Fearmongering? Warmongering? Both? Neither? These questions points me to the Book of Matthew, 24:6-8. The Disciples asked Jesus about His coming and about the end of the world, to which Jesus replied:

And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.

IF we are in the Biblical end times and IF Matthew 24 is talking about these times, then there’s a whole lot of matching that can be done. I am always reticent to tie Bible prophecies to events in the news because people have been doing that for centuries and have always been wrong. But it’s also foolish to deny the possibilities. After all, we’re on the verge of widespread famines. Pestilences appear to be coming. Earthquakes… yep.

As for wars and rumors of wars, the world has seen both for decades at least. Yet, this seems to be the worst series of rumors of war since the middle of the Cold War. As for actual wars, the Ukraine War has drawn more Western attention than any since the second Gulf War. So it’s not a stretch to acknowledge we may be in the times that Jesus spoke of in the Book of Matthew. One does not have to engage in eisegesis to see possible connections to Bible prophecy.

Based on what we’ve seen in the world for the last three years, we know that things that once seemed unlikely have become a near certainty today. For example, the “conspiracy theories” about the New World Order have turned into open discussions on public forums. It’s no longer “fringe” to talk about such things as a one world digital currency, global control over healthcare, or universal tracking of the vast majority of individuals through GPS in gadgets that we willfully take with us everywhere.

Are discussions of a China-USA war fearmongering, warmongering, or legitimate? At this point, we have to treat them like they’re accurate without antagonizing them further. We need to assume there will be war and prepare accordingly, but pray for peace while demanding our representatives pursue thoughtful resolutions to our quarrels. We must be strong as a nation or we will continue to be hit with Chinese incursions, but we must do so in a way that does not spark the war itself. We need to spread the truth about the Deep State, the Military Industrial Complex, and the globalist elite cabal that is pushing for a multipolar future of regional powers that would require a collapse of the United States to be achieved. Most importantly, we must pray for forgiveness for our nation.

I will be discussing this on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here’s the article by Mac Slavo over at SHTF Plan:

MSM: China Is Preparing for War That Could Start “At Any Time”

The mainstream media is now warning that the Chinese spy balloon debacle is a sign that the country is preparing for a war that could start “at any time.” A war analyst told Fox News Digital that United States policy has “created the conditions for history’s next great war.”

Gordon Chang is apparently an “expert” on U.S./Chinese relations and he claims that the ballon situation is showing us that China is preparing to go to war with the U.S. “The #ChineseSpyBalloon shows us that #China is preparing to go to war,” Gordon Chang, a columnist, and author who has written several books on China tweeted on Friday following the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana the day before.

Chang pointed to a recent move from Chinese President Xi Jinping shortly after he was appointed to his precedent-breaking third term as General Secretary at the National Congress in October when he appointed what is being referred to as the “war cabinet.”

“China is preparing to go to war,” Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” said. “It’s engaged in extremely provocative and dangerous activities around its periphery, and war could come at any time and at any place.”

Chang told Fox News Digital that decades of inaction to combat Chinese aggression in Taiwan and the South China Sea and across the globe have created an atmosphere where China does not fear repercussions for acts of aggression, such as the spy balloon that has been floating over the United States for days.

“The United States is so much more powerful than China from almost every perspective and yet the Chinese don’t view it this way,” Chang said. “The Chinese view that they can do whatever they want because we have told them that they can do that. The Chinese have engaged in a number of activities that violate our sovereignty, and some of those activities constitute acts of war, and we did not respond. And it’s not just not responding in February 2023, it’s not responding over the course of decades. So, of course, the Chinese have this mentality right now. We have created the conditions for history’s next great war.”

China confirmed on Friday that it is the owner of a surveillance balloon that it claimed is a civilian research craft that was blown far off course by prevailing winds, adding that it regrets the incident.

Sadly, war is brewing and people seem all too content to be on the side of the sociopaths starting another major conflict. As Michael Snyder accurately stated:

The anti-China sentiment is reaching a fever pitch in Washington, and the anti-American sentiment is reaching a fever pitch in Beijing. We really are on the brink of the unthinkable, and once the missiles start flying there will be no going back.

