As our society continues to deteriorate all around us, rising crime has become one of the primary reasons why so many Americans are choosing to relocate to a different part of the country. According to the National Association of Realtors, there was a tremendous amount of domestic migration in 2022.

Some people are choosing to relocate for better employment opportunities, some are choosing to relocate to states with lower tax rates, and some are choosing to relocate for health reasons. But to me, one of the most striking trends is the fact that red states with low crime rates are seeing tremendous population growth, while blue states with high crime rates are losing residents at a staggering pace.

The report that was just released by the NAR tells us that the states “with the most net domestic migration gains” last year were Florida, Texas and the Carolinas…

Florida, Texas and the Carolinas were the states with the most net domestic migration gains in 2022. According to NAR, this migration significantly boosted population growth in these areas.

Those are all red states with low crime rates.

On the other side of the equation, the states with “the largest net domestic outmigration” were California, New York and Illinois…

Meanwhile, California, New York and Illinois experienced the largest net domestic outmigration, and as a result, the population dropped even further in these states.

You probably would have guessed those three states without even reading that article.

In blue state after blue state, major cities have been transformed into crime-ridden, drug-infested hellholes. For example, the city of Portland, Oregon is essentially one giant tent city for drug addicts at this point, and we have just learned that taxpayer funds have actually been paying for many of those tents…

Disabled residents suing Portland over scores of homeless encampments blocking city sidewalks have discovered the city spent at least $2million in taxpayer funds to buy those tents and tarps. Plaintiffs learned that Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) used the millions to buy 22,000 tents and 70,000 tarps for its homeless residents, but kept basically no record of who got the supplies or where they were set up.

No wonder so many people have been moving out of Portland.

If I lived in Portland, I would be planning to move out too.

Meanwhile, New York City is dealing with a different sort of a crisis.

The Big Apple has become flooded with migrants, and it turns out that they are causing all sorts of chaos…

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability.

This doesn’t exactly come as a shock.

If people come into our country legally, they are more likely to obey our laws once they are here.

But if people come into our country illegally, they are more likely to disobey our laws once they are here.

And right now, the Biden administration is choosing to roll out the red carpet for those that want to come into our country illegally…

The Biden administration’s new policy to permit migrants that would otherwise be expelled allows for Haitians and Cubans to receive an array of public benefits, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Haitian and Cuban migrants paroled into the U.S. can receive Medicaid, food stamps and cash benefits, according to HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). The new program uses parole authority to allow 30,000 Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians to enter the U.S. on a monthly basis if they have a sponsor.

America is currently facing the largest illegal migration crisis in our history, the largest drug crisis in our history, and the largest homelessness crisis in our history simultaneously.

As a result, crime rates have started to spiral out of control.

If you can believe it, the crime rate in Chicago is already up 61 percent so far this year…

The crime rate in Chicago has spiked by 61 percent in the first three weeks of 2023, with almost all crime segments registering an increase, with data coming at a time when the state’s governor insists that crime in the city is decreasing. In the first 22 days of this year, the Chicago Police Department received 4,844 complaints related to crime, up 61 percent compared to the 3,013 complaints received in 2022, reveals data (pdf) from the department. This is also 97 percent higher than from the same period in 2021 and 81 percent higher than in 2020. The biggest increase in crime in the past year was in motor vehicle theft, which rose by 165 percent year to date until Jan. 22, 2023, when compared to the year-ago period.

And auto theft in Seattle has gotten so bad that local authorities have actually decided to sue Hyundai and Kia “for failing to install anti-theft technology on their vehicles”…

The “blame everyone but the criminals” strategy being employed in most major U.S. cities – and contributing to the increase in crime while emboldening future criminals – doesn’t show signs of stopping anytime soon. Case in point? The auto thefts in Seattle have gotten so bad that city attorneys in the liberal-run utopia are hilariously suing the manufacturers of Hyundai and Kia for failing to install anti-theft technology on their vehicles. Talk about missing the point.

Instead of going after auto manufacturers, Seattle should get tough on crime and put far more police on the streets.

But that would be way too simple.

Sadly, the truth is that crime is not just a problem in our largest urban areas.

As I have pointed out in previous articles, our society is absolutely teeming with violent predators at this point, and that even includes some of the remotest communities in our entire nation…

A 40-year-old man in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing the 70-year-old caretaker of his grandfather’s property and eating parts of the victim’s remains. First District Judge Barbara Buchanan on Monday ordered James David Russell to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of David M. Flaget, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime. Russell was initially charged with first-degree murder and one count of cannibalism. However, Judge Buchanan last summer dismissed the latter charge due to lack of evidence — the case was believed to have been the first true use of Idaho’s anti-cannibalism statute since it hit the books in 1990. In November, Russell reached a deal with prosecutors who agreed to dismiss the first-degree murder charge on the condition he plead guilty to second-degree murder.

It turns out that the killer actually microwaved the body parts before eating them.

How sick do you have to be to do something like that?

But a story like this barely makes a blip in the news because so many other criminals are doing similarly sick things.

Our society desperately needs to change course, because there is no future for us if we do not.

Unfortunately, those running our largest cities are just going to continue doing what they are doing, and so the chaos in our streets is likely to continue to get even worse.

