Editor’s Commentary: It’s unfortunate that things not making sense in this nation and across the globe has become the normal state of affairs. We have gotten to the point that many have stopped even asking questions, particularly in conservative and alternative media where there are so many threats to report on, few know really where to start.

The situation in Ukraine with our involvement against Russia is one such circumstance that makes no sense. There seems to be at least three possible reasons we are getting so embedded, why actions that everyone agreed were insane just a few months ago are suddenly embraced by the vast majority in DC today. The first possible reason is the popular one: The Deep State and their cronies in the Military Industrial Complex are pressing for war with Russia to destabilize everything while printing money. Possible reason number two is that the Biden-Harris regime is playing for “victory” against Russia to improve their fortunes in the 2024 election. Reason number three, which I consider to be most likely despite most Americans thinking it’s not, is that the Powers and Principalities are intentionally or unwittingly setting up the end times scenarios of wars and rumors of wars.

This article by Michael Snyder hit my desk a couple of days ago but everything is still very relevant today. So many Americans, perhaps most, refuse to even acknowledge the possibility of WWIII starting any time soon. Maybe it’s denial. Maybe they’re just trying to be realistic and still believe cooler heads will prevail on the geopolitical stage. As much as I hate fearmongering, I hate leaving people unprepared far more. With that said, let’s hope and pray for the best while being ready as best we can be for the worst. Here’s Michael’s article…

Once the nukes start flying, there will be no going back. So I hope that you all understand that we are playing for all the marbles here. Sadly, our leaders don’t seem to get it. They just keep escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and on the other side the Russians just keep escalating matters as well. On Thursday, Russia responded to news that the U.S. and Germany would be giving highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainians by firing “a barrage of missiles and drones across the country”. The Russians are now so invested in this war that there is no way that they could ever back down. Of course the same thing is true for the Biden administration. Joe Biden has staked his presidency on winning this war, and Congress has already approved approximately 100 billion dollars in total aid for the Ukrainians. We are on a collision course with destiny, and the cataclysmic war with Russia that I have been warning about for many years is now right on our doorstep.

Donald Trump is warning that a worst case scenario is coming too. On Thursday, he posted a message that instantly made headlines all over the world…

A Truth Social post from Trump on Thursday appeared to react to the recent wave of announcements on Western tank deliveries. “FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!” Trump wrote.

BREAKING: President Trump slams escalation in Ukraine – calls for war to end No other world leader is calling for this pic.twitter.com/8grdhPTT7j — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2023

He is quite correct.

We must end this war before the nukes start flying.

And actually Joe Biden once warned that we would be facing “World War 3” if we ever sent tanks into Ukraine.

But now the Biden administration is trying to assure us that sending tanks into Ukraine is perfectly fine.

Look, at this point we are providing more funding for the war in Ukraine than everyone else combined, more military equipment for the war in Ukraine than everyone else combined, more ammunition for the war in Ukraine than everyone else combined, and more military intelligence for the war in Ukraine than everyone else combined.

In addition, we are regularly flying Ukrainians into this country for training.

Once their training is done, they are sent to the front lines where many of them will soon die. Sadly, as long as it isn’t our boys and girls that are dying on the plains of eastern Ukraine, most Americans are simply not going to care.

But the truth is that this has become our war, and the Russians understand this very clearly…

“There are constant statements from European capitals and Washington that the sending of various weapons systems to Ukraine, including tanks, in no way signifies the involvement of these countries or the alliance in hostilities in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We categorically disagree with this, and in Moscow, everything that the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is seen as direct involvement in the conflict. We see that this is growing.”

Over and over again, the Russians have threatened us with nuclear weapons, but for some reason we are not taking those warnings seriously.

This week, the head of Russia’s lower house of parliament wrote something that should send a chill up all of our spines…

The head of Russia’s State Duma has said that the promised deliveries of additional weapons to Kyiv by Western countries could heighten the war in Ukraine to a new level that could result in a “global catastrophe.” Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on January 22 that “if Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories…this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons.” The comments by the head of Russia’s lower house of parliament were broadly taken to mean nuclear weapons, and he has now joined other high-ranking Russian officials who have recently threatened a significant escalation of the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine 11 months ago.

But the Biden administration can’t back down now.

Biden has essentially pushed all of his chips into the middle of the table and is betting everything that this war will be a success…

Biden has pinned his legacy on a major land war in Europe in which the United States has engaged in an effective proxy battle with nuclear rival Russia. This fight – which is, in a way, the last battle of the Cold War – is a test of will between an American president and a Kremlin strongman deeply influenced by the US-Soviet standoff. Biden is leading the most significant foreign policy venture at least since the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Its success is critical for America’s credibility as well as his own. The magnitude of the mission is likely to overshadow much of the rest of his presidency – including the current investigation into misplaced classified documents – in world history.

So more escalations are inevitably coming.

It is time for the American people to face the truth. We are at war, and there is no way out.

Recently, an extremely long line of tanks was spotted rolling across Kansas.

Looks like the decision for war has already been made. Kansas, U.S. today.pic.twitter.com/M5CtZikN2K https://t.co/HOo2YTs4Qg — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) January 25, 2023

Scenes such as this will become increasingly common in the days ahead. If the American people truly understood what was at stake, there would be massive protests in every major U.S. city right now. But they don’t understand what is at stake.

We are literally closer to nuclear annihilation than we have ever been in our entire history, and the Russians have actually been preparing for such a scenario for decades.

Unfortunately, the backbone of the U.S. strategic nuclear arsenal is still made up of hopelessly outdated Minuteman missiles that first went into service back in the 1970s.

Would you want to use a computer or a phone from the 1970s? Well, then why would we want to fight a nuclear war with missiles from the 1970s?

But instead of addressing that glaring need, the Pentagon is gearing up for conventional wars on multiple fronts, and this is making U.S. arms manufacturers very happy…

The Post also notes the budget proposal does far more than that: “It lays the foundation for a vastly revitalised defence industrial base – and does so with one eye on the People’s Republic of China.” 25 new mass-assembly lines will soon roll out weapons quantities “far in excess of what is required to replenish Ukraine.” 700 HIMARS systems are ordered vs. the 20 sent to aid Kyiv, and 3,600 of two kinds of anti-ship missile, more appropriate for the South China than the Black Sea.

One way or another, the military industrial complex always seems to win.

But if a nuclear war erupts, there will be no winners. Only losers.

Joe Biden and his minions are assuring us that the war in Ukraine can be won without nuclear weapons ever being used by either side.

Do you believe them?

Hopefully they are correct, because if their gamble fails it will literally mean the end of civilization as we know it today.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “End Times” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written six other books that are available on Amazon.com including “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending copies as gifts to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is definitely a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

Article cross-posted from The Economic Collapse Blog.

