FYI – Due to travels, I will likely be out of the loop most of today but will check in sporadically. This could be interesting…. According to multiple media sources [LINK] a California judge has ordered the police bodycam footage of the incident at Paul and Nancy Pelosi’s home to be released to the public.

The order to the clerk of the court was made immediately on Wednesday and the released footage could come as soon as today.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office handed over the evidence to Murphy on Wednesday following a court hearing. Murphy asked the court clerk’s office to distribute it […]