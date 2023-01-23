ADVERTISEMENT Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin appeared on Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press and told host Chuck Todd “everything’s on the table” for his political future, including a possible run for president.

Todd asked, “So everything on the table, there’s basically only one other thing: the presidency. Is that something you would do outside the Democratic Party?” Manchin replied, “The only thing I can tell you is what I will do is whatever I can when I make my decision, what I think is the best, that I can support and represent the people of West Virginia, but also be true to this country and the constitution of this country” “That sounds like something, somebody that’s looking for a way into national politics,” Todd added. Manchin said, “Well, you know, every senator is on a national,” and Todd interjected, “you know where I’m going.”

Manchin said he wasn’t saying “no” and the “bottom line” was “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that when I make my decision I make it based on what’s best, what I think I can do, to support, and best for my country and my state.”

Manchin has often found himself at […]